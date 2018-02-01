Dominica State College (DSC) wishes to announce the postponement of its 9th annual DSC Mas Jamboree, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5.00pm.

According to Edgar Hunter Director of Student Activities and Coordinator of DSC Mas Jamboree, “Like our country, our college has been seriously damaged by Hurricane Maria. We did all that was humanly possible to try to host the event but encountered many hiccups in producing the high quality event we wanted to produce”.

Mr. Hunter expounded further, “We are very sorry that we have to disappoint the many Mas Jamboree fans, sponsors and supporters at this time. As our country is recovering from the ravages of Hurricane Maria, we feel that this is the right decision to take. A new date for DSC Mas Jamboree will be announced in the not too distant future”.