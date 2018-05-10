General Manager of Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell is concerned over the pile-up of garbage in Roseau saying people are still not adhering to the rules of garbage collection in and around the city and other parts of the country.

He spoke to Dominica News Online of the problem on Wednesday.

“What we have noticed in Roseau is that some of the small commercial entities, and some of the medium, they would place the garbage on the curb,” he said. “Some of them would use vagrants, pay them a small stipend and those vagrants would come to those establishments, take it and put it on the road. We have shops and boutiques, we have different types of industries…but whether small or large you have a role and responsibility to ensure that you manage your waste and you transport your waste to an approved site, not place it out on the curb for the waste management authority to collect.”

Mitchell revealed that the corporation has been trying to talk to the commercial entities but some of them are not complying with the rules.

“We want to see a level of greater level of communication from the general public because if you have the systems in place, you want to ensure that the public is actually adhering to the collection time and frequency for their community for the specific material,” he noted.

According to him in the context of Roseau, the corporation is looking at Roseau City Centre and that there are two collection systems within the area.

One is what he said is called an “ES” where commercial enterprises can contact the waste management authority and “a contract is drawn up and a service is rendered to those entities.”

“Then the residential collection in the Roseau City context is done three times a week and that we want the residents and the public to be mindful of,” Mitchell remarked.

He pointed out that residential collection in the city is Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and garbage “should be placed out in the afternoons from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm” only.

He said the solid waste department plans to work with the police in setting up an enforcement system to assist in that regard.

“One of the things we are trying to do with the police is to set up an enforcement system whereby we actually get the police to help us do enforcement in the City and the rest of the island,” Mitchell noted. “We want it to start in the City because it is actually a nuisance seeing what is happening within the City.”

He mentioned also that there are future plans for Roseau where a specific vehicle has been earmarked for the City.

“Roseau City Centre would have its own garbage collection equipment,” he explained. “The financing is available, we are just awaiting the details from the supplier with all the specifications.”

He revealed that the new truck will be added to the solid waste collection before the end of the year.

Mitchell said further that for the second component, the solid waste department would want to implore residents in Roseau to have receptacles for specific waste.

“For example, if you have your dwelling home we want to implement a two-bin system,” he explained. “Again we haven’t gotten the finance for that yet but that is something we are looking to see how we can get. You will be able to have two bins, one for recycling and the other for general waste.”