DSWMC concerned over garbage pile up in RoseauDominica News Online - Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at 11:19 AM
General Manager of Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell is concerned over the pile-up of garbage in Roseau saying people are still not adhering to the rules of garbage collection in and around the city and other parts of the country.
He spoke to Dominica News Online of the problem on Wednesday.
“What we have noticed in Roseau is that some of the small commercial entities, and some of the medium, they would place the garbage on the curb,” he said. “Some of them would use vagrants, pay them a small stipend and those vagrants would come to those establishments, take it and put it on the road. We have shops and boutiques, we have different types of industries…but whether small or large you have a role and responsibility to ensure that you manage your waste and you transport your waste to an approved site, not place it out on the curb for the waste management authority to collect.”
Mitchell revealed that the corporation has been trying to talk to the commercial entities but some of them are not complying with the rules.
“We want to see a level of greater level of communication from the general public because if you have the systems in place, you want to ensure that the public is actually adhering to the collection time and frequency for their community for the specific material,” he noted.
According to him in the context of Roseau, the corporation is looking at Roseau City Centre and that there are two collection systems within the area.
One is what he said is called an “ES” where commercial enterprises can contact the waste management authority and “a contract is drawn up and a service is rendered to those entities.”
“Then the residential collection in the Roseau City context is done three times a week and that we want the residents and the public to be mindful of,” Mitchell remarked.
He pointed out that residential collection in the city is Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and garbage “should be placed out in the afternoons from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm” only.
He said the solid waste department plans to work with the police in setting up an enforcement system to assist in that regard.
“One of the things we are trying to do with the police is to set up an enforcement system whereby we actually get the police to help us do enforcement in the City and the rest of the island,” Mitchell noted. “We want it to start in the City because it is actually a nuisance seeing what is happening within the City.”
He mentioned also that there are future plans for Roseau where a specific vehicle has been earmarked for the City.
“Roseau City Centre would have its own garbage collection equipment,” he explained. “The financing is available, we are just awaiting the details from the supplier with all the specifications.”
He revealed that the new truck will be added to the solid waste collection before the end of the year.
Mitchell said further that for the second component, the solid waste department would want to implore residents in Roseau to have receptacles for specific waste.
“For example, if you have your dwelling home we want to implement a two-bin system,” he explained. “Again we haven’t gotten the finance for that yet but that is something we are looking to see how we can get. You will be able to have two bins, one for recycling and the other for general waste.”
Roseau have mayor collecting and president sits giving old people thousands of dollars $$$$$$ for doing nothing and paying young people 500$ to pick up garbage and plant flower by the road #NEP #NextLevel
Nothing new, Skerrit dem don’t respect the laws, you think ordinary people will?
D/ca is messed up in all ways
The people are downright untidy and that is the problem and do not like to adhere to regulations. Need to give a few litterers ticket and then the others will learn. You clean now and they litter 2 minutes later. The article above is straightforward time and days to put out your garbage.
Impose fines and adhere to them.
Is this how skeritt is preparing Roseau to be the first climate resilient city?
please tell me where and what is the mayor doing..
Roseau have Mayor nuh mamzel not doing nothing
Where can a private citizen from Roseau, Portsmouth or Marigot dump their garbage in the event that the garbage truck is unable to collect it for several days?
If the location is somewhere too far or, if it is somewhere you have to PAY for it to be allowed to be dumped, then THIS is the root of the garbage disposal problem in our communities.
Roseau and it’s filth is just a reflection of what our country has become under this Dominica lazy government. Sure we don’t have to put politics in everything but what else is there to be blamed besides skeritt and his bunch of nincompoops? No side walks, no bicycle lanes, no street lights, no garbage trucks, lots of garbage, lots of unemployment, labor ka travay
Just in time for the tourist season, what better way to show off Dominica than a bunch of piled up garbage.
This government need to be blame ..Why the government refusing to force the laws.
smh.
You all trying to close the stable door after the horse done run outside.
When you don’t implement actions with words what do you all expect?? Some Dominicans already have a nasty mind-set, once it not in front of my door I doh worry.
Mr. Mitchell i think you will have to lobby the government to bring in some Swedish experts to help you all with a plan. Sweden has an excellent trash to energy program that is so successful, that they have to import trash from other countries to fuel their energy.
I am not surprise. Dominicans has no sense of purpose. They have no pride in their country’s cleanliness. They no clue to what a clean city with citizens who are the same page when it comes to good behavior on trash handing. Dominicans have allowed politics and party destroy their pride integrity and dignity in regards to their country’s sanitation and maintaining a clean environment. Dominica will always be at the bottom of the list in the Caribbean when it come to development regardless what their government do. It is your actions and shallow mentality that keeping you back