General Manager of Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell said there has been a significant improvement in garbage collection following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

“We have seen a significant improvement with respect to municipal garbage collection, when we speak municipal we mean that the refuse that you generate at your home that you put out on collection day and time specify by the waste management entity,” he said.

According to Mitchell the DSWMC received two trucks last month but just had them out this week to have the drivers test them out.

He suggested ways in which waste can be used as a resource.

“What we are looking at is waste as a resource, we could use our waste stream and you could have energy, you could sell that energy back to the grid, I mean that is building resilience,” Mitchell stated. “With respect to your waste stream, you could do a classification of your waste stream, running numbers. Can you get an organic fertilizer waste stream because a percentage of your waste is compost material. Some of your waste is cans which you can recycle, some of your waste is petroleum…”

He gave the example of a pen which he said is plastic and petroleum based.

“You can convert all those things back to the form it was using technology as gasification or plasma gasification through a waste energy system and you could get a product which is RDF which is Refuse- Derived Fuel,” he noted.

Mitchell added, “You could take that fuel, you could sell it to DOMLEC, you could sell it to any vehicle, gas station, we could use it within our system to power-up our vehicles.”