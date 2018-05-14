DSWMC to introduce color code system for garbage collection and disposalDominica News Online - Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 10:52 AM
Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) will soon introduce a new color code system for the disposal of garbage in order to improve in its collection.
This was according to General Manager of Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell during a recent interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).
“The context of the color code system – what we want to do is to ensure if you see a garbage truck pass and you are living in a particular zone, for example, the south is Zone One, so we using a color code system as red,” he explained. “So if you see a garbage truck passing and you see a red strip it, that means the truck is assigned to Zone One.”
He said there are seven distinctive zones for garbage collection and each zone will have its own equipment and its own color code.
“South would be Zone One, red,” he stated. “Goodwill, Pottersville, Massacre belong to Zone Three. It is orange.”
He said the DSWMC has introduced a new collection system for garbage, mostly for the southern part of the island.
He stated that the areas that are earmarked include Castle Comfort, Wallhouse, Loubiere, Scottshead, Fond St Jean, Tete Morne, Grandbay, Pichelin, Bellevue and Bagatelle.”
Mitchell said the company introduced two vehicles that were purchased through the Ministry of Finance to help improve on collection in these areas.
“As we speak in Grandbay, Pichelin, Bellevue, their collections will be on Tuesdays and Fridays. Before it was Mondays and Fridays,” he explained. “In the Castle Comfort, Wallhouse, Loubiere area we have pushed back the collection to Thursdays which has been done once weekly.”
Mitchell explained further that the reasons for having once weekly collection are that there is already a full fledge recycling component within those communities, whereby another vehicle is assigned to the Castle Comfort/Wallhouse area solely for the collection of glass, plastic and cans.
“Also in the Soufriere/Scottshead area the collection was twice weekly, but again we have introduced the recycling component in that community and with immediate effect we will be collecting refuse in Soufriere, Scottshead, Pointe Michel every Mondays, and the recycling component in that area is every other Tuesdays,” he noted.
Furthermore, he mentioned that in the Fond Cole, Goodwill and Massacre area the population density is very high, so DSWMC wants to ensure that a reliable collection system is put in place for those communities.
“In the Massacre, Fond Cole, Stockfarm Tarish Pit collection we have changed it to Tuesdays and Fridays, to allow the vehicle to be able to go in that community, Monday to Friday,” Mitchell said. “Mondays would be Goodwill/Pottersville, Thursdays would be Goodwill, Pottersville, St Aroment, Tuesdays and Fridays would be Massacre, Fond Cole, Stockfarm.”
7 Comments
DNO, I appreciate your efforts to bring news to Dominicans at home and abroad but please enough of that style of writing of the use of endless direct quotes and he said, he said…. It is too often bland and puts people off. More efforts should be made to present the news items as contextual, coherent and synoptic stories with minimal use of direct quotations.
Commonwealth of Scramble. just incase the Admin in DA plan on changing the country’s name.
Scrambler Nation
This sounds like great news and at least some ways forward. I like to remain positive but when I was in Picard there was no collection of anything for over three weeks. In St Joseph it was less than that but piles of rotting garbage was left to litter the roadside. Many tourists would have been put of seeing these sites!
Florian Mitchell during a recent interview with Dominica News Online Said I am taking garbage disposal to the NEXT LEVEL Keeping up with our party Moto Everything has to be taken to the next level.
Development ,,justice, Corruption add urs readers”
more tie up. I hope they introduce it with an education program. this will mean instead of one all encompassing bin that dominicans are used to for ages upon ages, you may end up needing 3-4 bins. glass paper recyclable and trash. Now tell an “entitled” dominican do not throw bottles in the trash, or recyclable material in the bottles, and wait for the ignorance that will come out of their mouth. Again, you will have to educate the people, maybe for at least 2-3 generations, before the country can do it properly. Now before you begin with the bashing of my comment, sit and think about all the places in Dominica where there is CLEAR signage stating DO NOT DUMP RUBBISH, and Dominicans still dump all their rubbish, right under the sign, week in, week out. That is what i mean by being entitled.
Glad to see some progress particularly with the recycling. However once a week is problematic and can lead to health issues. Most people wont want to keep smelly garbage inside fora week. it is not rocket science to imagine that placing it outside will likely happen and can lead to vermin rodents and encouraging stray dogs. I know resources are limited but please review this. It is better to recycle once every two or three weeks and have twice weekly collection instead.
Si Pedro assi va la cosa en DA
More infection Leptospirosis, no nurses what Darroux et Al are thinking?
Iguess they will be/are in a scramble stae of mind.
On that note : We heard Greg Rabess was ill at PMH what’s his status ?
I guess as someone stated earlier DA is in a Scrambler state.