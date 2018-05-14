Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) will soon introduce a new color code system for the disposal of garbage in order to improve in its collection.

This was according to General Manager of Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell during a recent interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

“The context of the color code system – what we want to do is to ensure if you see a garbage truck pass and you are living in a particular zone, for example, the south is Zone One, so we using a color code system as red,” he explained. “So if you see a garbage truck passing and you see a red strip it, that means the truck is assigned to Zone One.”

He said there are seven distinctive zones for garbage collection and each zone will have its own equipment and its own color code.

“South would be Zone One, red,” he stated. “Goodwill, Pottersville, Massacre belong to Zone Three. It is orange.”

He said the DSWMC has introduced a new collection system for garbage, mostly for the southern part of the island.

He stated that the areas that are earmarked include Castle Comfort, Wallhouse, Loubiere, Scottshead, Fond St Jean, Tete Morne, Grandbay, Pichelin, Bellevue and Bagatelle.”

Mitchell said the company introduced two vehicles that were purchased through the Ministry of Finance to help improve on collection in these areas.

“As we speak in Grandbay, Pichelin, Bellevue, their collections will be on Tuesdays and Fridays. Before it was Mondays and Fridays,” he explained. “In the Castle Comfort, Wallhouse, Loubiere area we have pushed back the collection to Thursdays which has been done once weekly.”

Mitchell explained further that the reasons for having once weekly collection are that there is already a full fledge recycling component within those communities, whereby another vehicle is assigned to the Castle Comfort/Wallhouse area solely for the collection of glass, plastic and cans.

“Also in the Soufriere/Scottshead area the collection was twice weekly, but again we have introduced the recycling component in that community and with immediate effect we will be collecting refuse in Soufriere, Scottshead, Pointe Michel every Mondays, and the recycling component in that area is every other Tuesdays,” he noted.

Furthermore, he mentioned that in the Fond Cole, Goodwill and Massacre area the population density is very high, so DSWMC wants to ensure that a reliable collection system is put in place for those communities.

“In the Massacre, Fond Cole, Stockfarm Tarish Pit collection we have changed it to Tuesdays and Fridays, to allow the vehicle to be able to go in that community, Monday to Friday,” Mitchell said. “Mondays would be Goodwill/Pottersville, Thursdays would be Goodwill, Pottersville, St Aroment, Tuesdays and Fridays would be Massacre, Fond Cole, Stockfarm.”