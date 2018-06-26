Dumping of syringes on Laudat road worries residentsDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at 3:01 PM
The issue of dumping of garbage on roadsides in various communities is nothing new in Dominica but for a resident of the Roseau Valley, her concern is not only about the garbage but its contents.
As seen in the photo above medical syringes form a major part of garbage that was disposed on the Laudat road.
The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, is concerned that chemicals from the syringes could be harmful to the health of persons in the vicinity of the site where they were dumped.
It is unclear what the syringes were used for and it is unknown who dumped them there.
The resident told DNO that the syringes have been there for more than a month and she has contacted the Environment Health Department at least five times to voice her concerns on the matter.
“I passed there yesterday and it was still there,” the resident said on Tuesday. “This is very nasty and I believe something should be done about that. Throwing garbage on the road is not good.”
DNO contacted Acting Chief Environmental Health Officer Tassie Thomas on Tuesday and she said wasn’t aware of the situation.
She explained that in terms of collecting such items, there are procedures in place at all Health Centres in which biomedical waste is collected.
“At all the Health Centres all over Dominica they have procedures in which they collect their biomedical waste, they store it at the Health Centres and they have special days the solid waste truck goes to the district and pick up this waste and bring it to the landfill,” she explained.
She theorized it was done by a private person.
“It could be somebody with their own private stuff because I can tell you for certain that no anybody picks up waste from the Health Centres. It’s only Solid Waste and they go with their trucks,” Thomas stated.
She went on to say that such waste on the road could not be from a Health Centre.
“I am sure of that,” she remarked.
Thomas said she will contact the Environmental Health Officer for the area and the matter will be looked into.
Someone is playing politice as usual ,Some people are so wicked and senseless black on black always been nasty to each other and whenever the white man says sit they sit without a word being said until they are spoken too.
Man bites dogs, this has nothing to do with politics. The person who did this should be made to pay a hefty fine and serve a lengthy sentence in prison for endangering people’s lives. This needs to be thoroughly investigated to track down the perpetrator.
It has to be a somebody with type 1 diabetes doing this ****, gross littering you call this and I need investigation into this matter soonest. That person should be charge for this.
Thats just plain disgusting and highly irresponsible. If the lady contacted environmental department they should have done a better job responding. Ministry of health should probably come up with a plan to take in old meds and other such waste from citizens for proper disposal in the future. Many people flush drugs and other meds down toilet that eventually make it to our water table, then streams, then into living organisms, and into food chain. These things are becoming a serious problem.
Lord see salopness in Dominica. Who ever did this need to go to hell
Maybe is on animals – the Parlrep is a vet
these are insulin needles with insulin bottles
that’s a bio hazard right there… looks like it came from one of those private labs….
Dominica is really a backward place!
Unless those things are for the use on Animals, houses, and donkey’s Cows ect., that exposes the backwardness of our people and country!
Everything happens for a reason, I cannot believe that such needles are used on humans in the twenty-first century: Only in Dominica!
” houses, and donkey’s Cows ect.”
That should read “horses and donkey’s!”
Used needles could be infected with the aids virus, a child or adult getting pricked by accident could contract any infectious diseases transmitted by such contaminated needles.
This is definitely a serious health hazard. Throwing such biomedical waste at the roadside is an endangerment to the entire populace especially to those who have to frequent the area. The goodly citizen insisted that she reported this abnormality to the appropriate authorities but after a month the hazardous waste has not been removed. This is a damning indictment of that particular government agency and typical of this ruling regime in responding to the concerns of residents. I hope the waste will be removed by today and the perpetrator will be found and severely penalized.
Unfortunately, we do not have an Environmental Department in Dominica. If we did, they would have been removed as soon as the complaint was filed.
True say ..Dominica is a lawless country… The middle is terrible of health needs environment should deal with that matter from the person reported it