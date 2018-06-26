The issue of dumping of garbage on roadsides in various communities is nothing new in Dominica but for a resident of the Roseau Valley, her concern is not only about the garbage but its contents.

As seen in the photo above medical syringes form a major part of garbage that was disposed on the Laudat road.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, is concerned that chemicals from the syringes could be harmful to the health of persons in the vicinity of the site where they were dumped.

It is unclear what the syringes were used for and it is unknown who dumped them there.

The resident told DNO that the syringes have been there for more than a month and she has contacted the Environment Health Department at least five times to voice her concerns on the matter.

“I passed there yesterday and it was still there,” the resident said on Tuesday. “This is very nasty and I believe something should be done about that. Throwing garbage on the road is not good.”

DNO contacted Acting Chief Environmental Health Officer Tassie Thomas on Tuesday and she said wasn’t aware of the situation.

She explained that in terms of collecting such items, there are procedures in place at all Health Centres in which biomedical waste is collected.

“At all the Health Centres all over Dominica they have procedures in which they collect their biomedical waste, they store it at the Health Centres and they have special days the solid waste truck goes to the district and pick up this waste and bring it to the landfill,” she explained.

She theorized it was done by a private person.

“It could be somebody with their own private stuff because I can tell you for certain that no anybody picks up waste from the Health Centres. It’s only Solid Waste and they go with their trucks,” Thomas stated.

She went on to say that such waste on the road could not be from a Health Centre.

“I am sure of that,” she remarked.

Thomas said she will contact the Environmental Health Officer for the area and the matter will be looked into.