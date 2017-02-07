The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) has organized a ‘DYBT STRONG Campaign’ organized by members of the DYBT Board, in hopes of widening its reach and promoting its entrepreneurs.

The statement was made at a press briefing at the DYBT Conference Room on Tuesday morning.

Coordinator of the campaign Kerry-Ann Remie, the campaign will highlight the many lives touched by DYBT through various mediums and the strong impact that the organization has had on individuals.

“The DYBT has trained over 600 young people through its entrepreneurial program and its small business assistance facility since its inception in 2004,” Remie said.

The organization has been in existence now for 13 years and according to Remie, this provides the opportune time to “further enhance the trust’s visibility and its contribution to the economic growth of Dominica with the aim of making DYBT a household name.”

“This campaign will also highlight the entrepreneurs who have successfully developed viable products and services for the local and export market,” she said.

A highlighted element of the campaign is an ‘Ambassador Road Trip’ which culminates with a Town Hall meeting. This will take place on February 16th 2017 spanning from the South East to the North East district of Dominica.

The scheduled dates for another two Ambassador Road Trip activities are June 1st from the Western to the Northern district and on September 21st Southern to Roseau district.

High-school students at the fourth and fifth form level are encouraged to interact with the different entrepreneurs during the DYBT’s time of activities.

According to Remie, the ambassadors of the organization will showcase their products at the Town Hall meeting and also interact with the public.

“Mentors of the DYBT will share their experience as mentors of young entrepreneurs and partners of the trust. The financial institutions in which the loans guaranteed facility is given, will inform the public about their loaning polices and their part as stake holders of the trust,” she added.

The campaign is being supported by the Promotional Regional Opportunities for Produce through Enterprise and Linkages (PROPEL).