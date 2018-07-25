Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports has been allocated the largest share of the capital budget for the new financial year to the tune of $181.10 million or 41.4%.

The Prime Minister noted that the ministry’s 2018/2019 flagship project will be the Roseau Enhancement Project, which will transform Roseau into a climate-resilient, green, smart and modern city.

As part of this comprehensive overhaul, he revealed that the E.C. Loblack Bridge will be rehabilitated to resist the effects of flooding caused by unusually heavy rainfall in the future.

Prime Minister Skerrit reported that the bridge’s modification will incorporate the same features that made the West Bridge, which was opened last year, resilient to the floods, boulders and debris of the Roseau River during the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Adding that there are similar plans for the Bath Estate Bridge and all the other bridges in Roseau, he projected that the vulnerability of the city to flooding will be reduced significantly by continuing with the construction of river walls from the E.C. Loblack Bridge to the Link Road Bridge.

Following the conclusion of extensive discussions with the country’s utility providers, the prime minister revealed that an agreement was reached for the underground placement of utility lines and work on this activity will soon commence encompassing Roseau’s road network.

“Simultaneous with the undergrounding of the utility lines, will be the upgrading and resurfacing of three streets in Roseau and improvements to the sidewalks will begin. The three streets are Independence, Great George, and King George the Fifth Streets. Work will also commence on adjoining side streets namely River Bank, Field’s Lane and Upper Lane,” he said.

To ease congestion in the city and facilitate the flow of traffic into and out of Roseau, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that work will begin in the new fiscal year on construction of a bypass on the eastern periphery of the Botanic Gardens, extending from the UWI School of Continuing Education to the vicinity of the Bath Road junction leading to Morne Bruce.

The key priority strategic areas that will be addressed by these significant investments are:

● Climate resilient road network in order to ensure that transport connectivity can be restored quickly after a catastrophic weather event.

● Upgrading of terminal facilities at the Douglas-Charles Airport.

● Improved safety and security systems at the said airport.

● Rehabilitation of water catchment areas.

● Integrated water resource management.

● Integrated development efforts with all other utility services.

Sharing his vision for the country’s capital, Prime Minister Skerrit said “the threat to city dwellers and businesses posed by the overflowing banks of the Roseau River will become something of the past. A climate resilient Roseau will be a clean, attractive city with a rejuvenated Botanic gardens, modern parking facility, resilient housing and green spaces. Roseau will not just be rebuilt; it will be made a model of climate resilience.”