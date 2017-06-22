Electoral Commission receives over $6-million for voter ID, cleansing of elector’s listDominica News Online - Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 8:22 AM
The Electoral Commission of Dominica has announced that it now has at its disposal $6,130,350 to fund the necessary infrastructure for the introduction of identification cards, the effective verification of the identity of voters and the sanitation of the list of electors.
The funds were requested by the Commission and the government has recently approved it.
“For more than 30 years, successive Electoral Commissions and Chief Elections Officers, have sought approval for the financing required to enable the implementation of voter identification cards and the cleansing of the voters’ list, both seen as imperative for the enhancement of the electoral process in Dominica,” the Commission said in a release.
The funds will go towards the purchase of equipment and the hiring and training of personnel for the implementation of the identification card system, as well as the provision of other equipment and staff necessary to aid the process.
“The Commission has begun the recruitment of about 15 young persons who, subject to the passage of the enabling legislation, will be engaged as enrolment officers, as part of the process of enrolling new electors and confirming those registered electors, who are eligible to remain on the electors list in accordance with the law,” the release said.
The release added, “The Electoral Office has in the last several months, worked closely with the Legal Affairs Department, in ensuring that proposed revisions to the House of Assembly Elections Act and the Registration of Elections Act and accompanying Regulations, are effective in introducing adequate procedures for the implementation of the identification system and cards. This follows several months of review of the proposed bills by the Electoral Commission, in accordance with its constitutional mandate.”
The Commission also announced that Pearl Fontaine-Butler has been appointed as its new Press/Public Education Officer.
“This appointment comes as the Commission prepares to commence its public education campaign, to inform the Dominican public about the proposed national identification system and the manner in which its introduction is expected to enhance the electoral process and consequently, democracy in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the release noted. “Members of the public will have the opportunity to fully appreciate what is being proposed and to air their views in free and open exchanges. The Commission looks forward to the participation of all stakeholders.”
The release stated that both the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Office remain “committed to improving the electoral process and to working towards the continued delivery of credible elections which meet the highest international standards and the expression of the free will of the Dominica electorate.”
The matter of ID cards for elections has been a long-running contention between the government and opposition parties in Dominica.
The government preferred national ID cards as opposed to voter ID cards, arguing that voter ID cards will be too expensive for the country.
The United Workers Party (UWP) has been adamant that voter ID cards, as opposed to national ID cards, are necessary since it was recommended both by the Chief Elections Officer in a report in 2009 and an OAS observer mission to Dominica.
Furthermore, according to the UWP, voter ID cards will help “clean up the voter’s list” and make “voters of this country independent.”
19 Comments
They must find something negative to say! Their DNA is to oppose. They even oppose their own. They asked for it and so they have it. What’s next?
Dominicans we don\’t like Linton but if it wasn\’t for him a lot of the things we get to know about we would still be in the dark , yet we are not greatful people we behave like fouls. I don\’t agree with some of his comments but that\’s what democracy is all about agree to disagree but that man is putting himself out there for all to see , he\’s fighting hard for keeping Dominica moving so we can fee ourselves from negative to positive just the way it should be. Some of you believe because he\’s from Marigot that shouldn\’t be well that village have some wonderful people some of them are my friends, so it shouldn\’t be where he\’s from , he puts the people before and he also want to make Dominica great and that\’s good new for every one especially for the young people, so everything that is wrong and going wrong in Dominica cannot be Mr. Linton and if so something is definitely wrong.
Dominicans lets come together and see how we can get the Island moving again…
Dominicans we don’t like Linton but if it wasn’t for him a lot of the things we get to know about we would still be in the dark , yet we are not greatful people we behave like fouls. I don’t agree with some of his comments but that’s what democracy is all about agree to disagree but that man is putting himself out there for all to see , he’s fighting hard for keeping Dominica moving so we can fee ourselves from negative to positive just the way it should be. Some of you believe because he’s from Marigot that shouldn’t be well that village have some wonderful people some of them are my friends, so it shouldn’t be where he’s from , he puts the people before and he also want to make Dominica great and that’s good new for every one especially for the young people, so everything that is wrong and going wrong in Dominica cannot be Mr. Linton and if so something is definitely wrong.
Dominicans lets come together and see how we can get the Island moving again right now we are at…
Pure sugar coating. Those tricksters will continue to cheat every election
well done voters advocate let press on to much election fraud .Let this be a level playing field to much fraud hand pick of labourite in the diapora to vote in constuiences they know they cant win without the help diaporia voters
good ay
This story does not add up.
– on 9 July 2013 GIS informed us that the electoral commission planned to start ID cards in Oct. of that year. A full image of such an OECS ID card (back & front) accompanied their press release.
-on 30 Oct. 213 DOM. Vibes reported that govt. had already spent over $2.4 million on the necessary equipment for the commission and that funds had been provided by the World Bank.
– on 16 March of 2016 P.M. Skerrit, during a public meeting at the Baracoon building in Roseau announced that govt. had approved $1.6 million for this same project.
That adds up to a total of over $4 million up to that date. Where does this new $6 million expenditure come in, given that the Commission is already supposed to have the necessary equipment and stock of blank cards since 2013?
Interesting news. I hope that everyone across the board will welcome this. I know the opposition has a tendency to reject and disagree even when things are going how they want it. I’d like to hear/read their thoughts on this.
Awesome developments.
What do you mean, at least four years they are talking about this already but no action.
I hope only voter ID cards will result from this and not national ID cards. Leave national ID cards to the traffic department or the registry and voter ID cards to the electoral commission.
What a waste of money. The people have already defined this so very well. All mop heads are UWP AND CLEAN AND NATURAL ARE DLP. you SEE THIS At RALLIES and meetings, if fact any gatherings.
Mr. Prolific,
You need to return to grade one to understand basic thought and delivery.
Best, Shillingford
The ID card is a good idea; why not combine the card for both purposes as an ID and for electoral purposes. Also can be use as social security identification. Rather than spending separate money for different cards. This will help the country on it expenses.
This card should only be used for voting purposes. We already have a social security card and our passport which are National ID cards. This card should only be used for voting and there are reasons for that. Good news.
Such as?
I’m surprised that money didn’t come from the CBI..
enbeh, lennox and de report again… revelation have them passing de CBI monies….
So unfortunate that people like you make yourselves so blind, if not foolish. It takes much longer period than that from the “Lennox and the report again…revelation” as you put it for this kind of money to be found fFor a single project. The arrangements for the provision of this amount of funds was obviously well underway before any ‘revelation’.