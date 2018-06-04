Electoral Commission to go on Voter Verification ExercisePress release - Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 12:20 PM
The Electoral Commission is preparing to undertake a Voter Verification Exercise for the purpose of improving the accuracy of the Electors’ Register.
This is intended to assist in determining the names of persons eligible to be removed from the Register on account of the fact that they are deceased, or have been absent from the State for the statutory period.
The exercise will be conducted by enumerators appointed by the Commission, who will be required to make house to house visits over a period of about six weeks, commencing on or about July 1, 2018.
The enumerators will perform their functions under the supervision of the Registering and Assistant Registering Officers in each constituency.
The Commission intends that the information collected would be reviewed against data from the Civil Register of Deaths, as well as information from the Immigration Department and a determination made of persons who are eligible to be removed.
This list of names will be published in the Official Gazette, as well as in weekly newspapers and online. Registered electors who dispute that they are eligible to be removed, will then have the opportunity to send to the Electoral Office, a statutory declaration, as well as supporting documentation, confirming that they are entitled to remain registered.
The Commission will very shortly issue appropriate regulations to facilitate the conduct of the verification exercise, to include an appeal mechanism by which persons who dispute their removal from the Register may challenge such removal.
In the meantime, the Electoral Commission renews its call for Parliament to give urgent consideration to the passage of the bills currently before it, for amendment to the electoral laws to facilitate the implementation of the National Identification Card.
The Commission currently has available to it, all of the equipment necessary for the enrolment of electors and issuance of the cards. It is also organising for the training of staff, as well as putting in place, all other systems required to ensure that once the legislation is passed, it will be possible to immediately proceed with enrolment. The Commission is however unable to proceed to actual enrolment, without the legislative framework.
The Electoral Commission looks forward to the cooperation of the general public in ensuring that the verification exercise is conducted smoothly and is effective in improving the accuracy of the lists available for elections in the State.
18 Comments
Why dont they just do a complete new registration of electors?
Any Electoral System is as good as the people who are charged with overseeing changes and supervising same. Apart from voter ID and reregistering, campaigning financing and the bribery of overseas voters by a free plane ride should be put under the political microscope. The ideal Electoral System should be incorruptible and give no political party nor individual candidate any advantage. Barbados’ electoral system is a great example.
Electoral Reform is the cry all along. Now They are getting what They have been asking for, bet you They are not going to be satisfied. The complaints and the negative comments will soon be pouring in. Just wait and listen They must have something negative to say.
Its time this happen. So my parents who died long time ago and those who want to stay overseas and bacher a plane and coMe down and put people in PAIN & PERIL WILL STOP.
That a good move in the right direction.
Just hope that the entire process can be completed before the upcoming “snap” elections.
It’s long time overdue
“This is intended to assist in determining the names of “persons” eligible ….” This should read as follows:
“This is intended to assist in determining the names of “People” eligible…….” Not Persons.
If you know who these “people ” are, then use it, for example…
“This is intended to assist in determining the names of “teachers”, or the “youth” eligible…….” Not Persons.
Be specific and not loosely general.
Irritates me when I hear people say things like “persons must understand etc etc…” Who are these people you are referring to..?
Let us hope the process will be transparent, free from political or other influence and covers all polling areas in all 21 constituencies.
Lets see what the United Worthless Party will say now.
That has nothing to do with pparty my friend, if you can come down and vote for a dead person that is wrong, be you United “Worhless”party” , United Workers party, “United Water Party ” whatever you want to call it, wrong is wrong
Who ever voted for a dead Person? you? and how did you do that? Have you ever voted? well if you did, you would have realise that this is not possible. All parties have agents present to verify the voters and a vigorous exercise of proving who you are are done. You can only vote if your name is on the list, which is ticked off and your thumb is also placed in an ink which takes days to come out so you cannot even come back again. You all must must stop repeating things you overhear without proving it yourselves.
Since that is such a concern to you, do you have a list of all the dead people who voted in Dominica? Can you present one name? After all, it is a concern since your leader claimed that dead people voted but can not show one case. There will always be corruptions as long as you losers continue to lose. Stop crying like babies and campaign like you want to win.
We call it the Corrupt incompetent labour Party Government, led by a bunch of yes and immature so called politicians. You are right, BObol, Bool is wrong, it is wrong…go say loud to your corrupt Labour government.
If you are saying persons are not voting on dead people names on the list you do not live in Dominica. I have a list right infront of me with my aunt’s name who died years ago and my niece voted on it. If you use bleach and alcohol on the ink it comes out immediately and I am not a supporter of the UWP. We genuine labourites in Dominica are also calling for electoral reform. I for one is a labourite who wants to prove the Uwp wrong on their campaign but the only way this can be done is on a level playing field. I am waiting to see.
I Don’t understand your question for true because isn’t this one of the things they wanted to be done all along? They will say that this is not before time and approve and will do the same.
OK,, Mr. Worthless, we will await on your worthless opinion…….or whatever you are intelligent enough to say. Stop pointing fingers at people within the disciplined UWP Team and supporters, especially those more intelligent and decent than those in your Corrupt Labour Government melee.
Go easy, relax, read, analyse, comprehend in detail the level of deviancy, corruption and poor governance taking place by your corrupt government that keeps the people of Domininca as beggars and unemployed. Have y been to the Red Clinic deeyehaveit, to receive handout money? Is that how low your inept PM Skerrit have you? If yes shame on you. Yo have the time to run away from these bunch of no goof politicians.
What prevented the previous head of the commission from doing that? Also will they table the legislationnto legalize bribery and treating
Bribery and treating is already legalized. The part of the electoral process that needed to be done is the cleansing of the list. Which is what the commission has now taken care of.