The Electoral Office of Dominica has taken the opportunity to inform the general public of all twenty-one (21) Registering Officers for each Constituency and Assistant Registering Officers for Polling Districts within those constituencies.

The latest list included the five (5) recently appointed Assistant Registering Officers: Ms. Kelma Warrington, of Polling District A01 – Petite Soufriere and Ms. Sasha Darroux of Polling District A03 – Good Hope, in the Castle Bruce Constituency, Mr. Ronald Mathurin of Polling District E04 – Victoria in the La Plaine Constituency, Ms. Maryana Natasha Lugay of Polling District F03- Mahaut (North) in the Mahaut Constituency and Ms. Celia Tavernier of Polling District T01- Scotts Head in the Soufriere Constituency.

Chief Elections Officer Ian Michael Anthony explained that the publication of the list should serve as a reminder that Registering and Assistant Registering Officers serve as the primary contact person in each Constituency and Polling District and that they should be contacted to assist with any matter as the deadline for claims and objections approaches on the 19th of November.

“With the publication of the list of Registering and Assistant Registering Officers, as we promised recently we would have done, is an opportune time to remind persons that these are the go-to persons within the polling districts and constituencies in Dominica so that where registrations and transfers are concerned, your first point of contact is your Assistant Registering Officer or your Registering Officer. And to remind as well that the deadline for submitting claims and objections with regard to the preliminary list is the 19th of November and that is to give us enough time to take the necessary action where we need to, to publish the final list at the end of November,” Mr Anthony stated.

The Electoral Office has seen it as imperative to inform the public of the part that electors play in helping to keep the register of electors updated by raising objections and claims with the officers in their district and constituency to facilitate their work and the process of preparing the final list for publication.

Mr Anthony added, “It is also important to let the public know that whilst the Registering and Assistant Registering Officers have roles to play, they too as members of the public have critical roles as well, in that we encourage them to feed information particularly on objections and claims to the Registering Officers so that further action can be taken with regards to keeping the list updated.”

An objection to the inclusion of any elector whose name appears in the preliminary Register of Electors, posted in September, can be filed by any elector for the same Polling District by contacting the Assistant Registering Officer of the district or the Registering Officer for the constituency and filling in Form 4, as prescribed by the regulations of the Registration of Electors Act (Chap. 2:03).

A claim can be filed by filling in Form 3 as prescribed by the regulations of the Registration of Electors Act (Chap. 2:03), if an elector believes that their name was erroneously omitted from the Register of Electors, if their name appears on the Register of Electors for two Polling District or in the wrong Polling District or if their name, address and occupation is wrongly stated.

Form 3 can be obtained from the Assistant Registering Officer in that district or the Registering Officer for the constituency.

While Polling Districts N04 – Upper Goodwill and M05 – Roseau do not currently have Assistant Registering Officers, plans are afoot for filling those open positions, shortly.

Persons in those Polling Districts are reminded to contact the Registering Officer in their Constituency with any matters.

Download (PDF, 144KB)

Download (PDF, 54KB)