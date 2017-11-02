The French NGO, Electricians Without Borders has installed a total of 37 generators in various institutions in Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

A first team of three persons from the organization arrived in Dominica on October 12 with 55 generators, Catherine Bouguer of Electricians Without Borders said on Thursday.

“We arrived with 55 generators, three kinds of generators: 1,000 k, 2,000 k, and 3,000 k,” she explained.

She stated that they will be installed in health centers and schools based on agreements with the government.

“We work with the government, the authorities and also with the United Nations, PAHO with the health centers and UNICEF with education,” she noted.

Bouguer stated that since the arrival of the team, 37 of the 55 generators have been installed.

“About 20 in the health centers, ten in primary schools, tomorrow (Friday) we will install a generator in the Goodwill Secondary School…” Bouguer said.

She stated that six generators have been installed in shelters across the island.

In the course of her presentation, she expressed gratitude to L’Express Des Îles for transporting the generators to Dominica.