In the presence of members of the JCI (Junior Chamber International) Advisory Council, the local chapter’s executive board, members of the general assembly, and other invited guests, a group of 11 inductees went through the process of induction to become members of JCI Dominica.

The event was held on Saturday 22nd September 2018 at the Prevost Cinemall Ball Room at 7 p.m.

The feature address was delivered by Ms. Trudy Christian who highlighted the depth of ‘Service’ and how social organizations such as JCI Dominica should serve. Utilizing a mnemonic for the word SERVE, she indicated that members should be

S- Self-less, putting the needs of others before your own

E- Engaging, because to identify others’ needs it requires you to engage with them

R- Resolve, to remain steadfast in service we need to make a resolution to do service

V- Vision, have a vision of what you would like to accomplish

E- Enthusiastic, we must enjoy delivering the service to our fellow man.

A total of 11 prospectives were unanimously accepted into the organization.

The assembly witnessed the following inductees take their oath of membership, be coated and pinned signaling that they are now full members of the JCI Dominica Chapter.

The 11 were:

• Allenna Antoine

• Nikkita Celaire

• Tawana Paris

• Britney Clarke

• Celene Letang

• Tania Burnett

• Stevie Christopher

• Nyome John

• Christel Samuel

• Mickael Desbones

• Brent Williams

A series of awards were then presented to the newly inducted Jaycees in recognition of their hard work and contribution throughout their journey as a prospective member.

It is expected that these new members will do their best to help JCI Dominica chapter make a great impact in our country and the wider world by extension.