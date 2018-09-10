Eleven more students have graduated from the Nu Age Wellness Center Phlebotomy programme in Dominica.

They received their certificate at a ceremony held at the Prevo Cinemall on Friday.

The students are Ernesta Burnette-Lewis, (who received the award for the most outstanding student), Francine Julius, Precious Ayorinde, Krystal Benjamin and Verona Valmond who received the award for most industrious students. The other students include; Joanne Green, Valerie Tonge-Grant, Odelia Vigilant, Ishma Laurent, Marie-Beatrice Jean La Ronde and Stiphan Adrien.

“This course is just a step for our graduants here today, after this, they can go on to become certified to practice in any part of the world,” Jonell Degalerie who spoke on behalf of the Director said.

She explained that the Phlebotomy programme consists of three weeks of theory where students receive notes and handouts to study for their final exams and three weeks of practical exercises where they use three methods.

According to Degalerie after that, they sit an exam for which the pass mark is 70%.

“All students here before you have received a grade equivalent to that or higher,” she stated.

She explained further that each student spends one day at the Lab where they were given a sneak peek experience of the profession for which they are learning about.

Degalerie encouraged students to “don’t stop here.”

“You can be anything you set your mind to be, it does not have to stop with Phlebotomy,” she noted.

Phlebotomy is the practice of drawing blood from patients and taking the blood specimens to the laboratory to prepare for testing.