Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner saysDominica News Online - Thursday, December 7th, 2017 at 2:33 PM
Labour Commissioner Dr. Matthew Leblanc has said some employers in Dominica are using Hurricane Maria as an excuse to lay off workers in a manner that is inconsistent with the laws.
He made the comment in an interview with state-owned DBS Radio.
“In many cases, we realize that employers are using the pretext of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria not only to relieve themselves of certain workers or to sever the employment relationship that has been established with certain workers but do it in a manner that is not consistent with the law,” he stated.
He said that such practice is against the laws of Dominica.
“That is unlawful and wrongful in the sense that many employers are causing workers to cease activity by saying that the workers themselves have terminated their employment,” he stated.
Leblanc pointed out that the island’s laws dictate that no employee terminates their own employment except by resignation.
“If an employer considers that an employee for some reason has been absent from work, as much as the employee has a responsbility to report to work, if that employee has not reported to work then the employer should take certain steps to at least find out from the employee or the employee’s family why the employee is not at work and should not resort to immediate termination of employment, accusing the employee of having abandoned their work until they have taken steps to ensure that the employee for one reason or the other was not at work,” he stated.
He said in many cases employers did not communicate clearly with their workers or there were ambiguities in their communication, leaving them in limbo.
“As a result of that the employees are not sure they are to be working or not, whether they ought to come to work or not and if they do not show up to work, all of a sudden the employers accused them of having abandoned their post but have not in fact officially summoned them to work or indicated there was supposed to be work,” he remarked.
Leblanc said the matter is of serious concern to the Labour Department.
He also stated that after Hurricane Maria, many employers have used their workers to clean their facilities and the Labour Department is concerned about it.
“If the employer requires assistance from the employees, the employer can ask for assistance but to assume that the workers all of a sudden become a labourer or a person who is removing debris and using the spade and the pickax to dig out dirt from your business place is unfair and unjust because it does not fall in the work contract or job description of the employee,” he said. “And most of the employers pay the employees the same wage as if they were coming to work on a regular basis and it was business as usual whereas they are merely using the employees to clean up their place and then after they tell them to go home.”
Leblanc said the Labour Department is looking very closely at the situation and will be investigating every report and bring respective parties to dialogue before it goes to arbitration or litigation.
Dr. Leblanc is way off track. What is wrong with employees helping to clean up? Employers got a huge hit from Maria let us not forget the looting. Mr. Leblanc Dominica was destroyed by a category 5 hurricane the few business that are struggling to open is not a sign of normalcy.
The employers of Dominica must not be blamed for the problems of Dominica because they are the ones that suffered. The looters of Maria Must be blamed for this Mr. Leblanc! The looters and their heads used Maria to destroy our business places. My problem is, why is no one going after the looters? If the government authorizes me to find the looters I would gladly do so FREE of charge because all we have to do is identify the heads those employees that are employed by their boss and move on from there until the nest is destroyed. It’s easy. I can see the trend. I don’t know who but I can see the same people that set airport equipment on fire in 2014, is the same group that set GON Emanuel house on fire, is the same ones that set Roseau on fire on February 7th, after a uwp rally, where several business places were vandalized and looted, and no doubt same gang responsible for the looting after Maria. Like I said, I don’t know who but by following the trend I can see the same prints.
These people are heartless. When their business places were looted what did the labor commissioner say? But you see, what we have going on is a VielleCase team that was carefully put in place to protect Skerrit, who in turn will protect them. First, it was Skerrit’ that described what he saw at the Labor Department as “Racketeering”. But did he ask Carbon who is from Vielle Case to investigate it? No, he asked Matthew, a fellow villager to fix it. Then National Security Minister Blackmore indicated that the leadership of the police is incompetent. But Skerrit came in defense of Carbon and said he hired Carbon and he is satisfied with him. What we have is Carbon, Matthew, Ricky Brumant, Helen Royer, Gloria Joseph and others, all with VielleCase connection, we’re put in place to defend Skerrit no matter how evil the man is. So I am not at all surprised that Commissioner decides to attack the business owners in defense of a failed Daniel Carbon and Skerrit. He has no choice
Whoa! Is this an attack on the private sector? The government of Dominica did nothing to prevent thieves, criminals and people in high office, including an animal Talk-Show host from looting, vandalizing and stealing from the local businesses. Now that workers are out of jobs and businesses are closed you who are paid by the tax payers want to jail the employers who lost their investments?
The private sector is screaming for help and an investigation for the crimes committed against them and this is the best that you can do?
The Prime Minister meets with everybody, except the business people who lost their properties.
Well they themselves were looting their own work place.
Mista has more guts than cast guts. First of all, they hiding all the country’s funds in a cookie jar and they expect employers to shake the money tree that the government gave to them to plant in their backyards to pay their employees. Saquay laban *********. Let me hush. I use to think that thieves are those who break and open peoples homes and business places but that isn’t so. Sah say bagai eh. You will understand my Creole; I did not attend college like my pm stated, that by 2012, all household will have at least one college graduate. Now that I’ve graduated on my own pocket, I’m awaiting employment.
I feel very sorry to hear that news and especially for the young working force in dominica those that just left school and working. We in dominica are ignorant of the law regarding employment, and are being exploit by the wealthy. Like the astaphans, nasief and dupigny use abuse and refuse i wish something could be done to create awareness on that situation and plz young people stop selling your self short for them millionaires. Know your Wrights,as an employee.
It’s a shame but can I really blame them? I mean Maria reduced our small population by at least 20, 000 people which means 20,000 fewer people to serve. Then we must not forget the fact that the employers too got heat and as a result they have to cut cost; plus places like Ross University that had so many Dominicans earning a dollar, is closed. That’s why I believe the 25,000 people that will be getting money for 3 months, would be in Dominica’s best interest if they had worked with some employers so they could employ some people.
Ok Dr Mathew points taken. One point you should have mentioned though, Many employers have used the employees to clean their facilities. I am aware that government workers were asked to do that also. All in all good points, but its rough for employers, it was already rough pre-Mariah. I feel for the unemployed.
OH really, while we at it can we get some customer service training please, every store you go to in the U.S. A or Canada the cashier greet you with good day , hello how you doing in D.A they act like they are doing you a favor by taking you money.
I blame the employers for that. They are the ones who employ people that present an image of their business to the public. An employer blaming bad staff is running his business back to front as far as I am concerned. Hire the right people in the first place and if not available make sure they are at least presentable and have potential. There is no harm in seeing to it that they are properly trained. I see it as a positive investment for any business that cares about good customer relationships and image.
Such a shame, and to think hurricane Maria would have change the “people”. But hey, more Maria’s to come for the wicked ones…………..More fire……………
Mr. Leblanc
There is no need for arbitration or litigation you have already made a judgement against employers based on a one-sided report from an aggrieved employee or employees. Your statement is most irresponsible given your position. The laws apply equally to employers as employees.
The employer must go and look for the employee who does not show up at work? Doesn’t the law require action by the employee if unable to attend work? How does that become the responsibility of the employer?
don’t you find Mr. Leblanc that the business community which has taken risks to provide employment for Dominicans have taken enough blows? they are now getting bureaucratic looting?
You see Barbara, some people with all their degrees, and like to be called Dr., the majority of them does not have any commonsense. That guy should be happy that some people are still able to get up and go to some place to work.
What are the employers suppose to do if they do not have the money to pay the people they employed.
It a business: the owner can only pay people to work when the business is making money!
We do not have any manufacturing industries in the country manufacturing and exporting goods bring revenue into the country, and into some company pocket, the few stores employing a few people, business are all but dead, where are the owners suppose to get the money from to pay workers, when they do not manufacture money?
If I am a medical doctor, and nobody comes in for visits and treatment, in order to pay me, I have to go out of business, cause I would not be able to pay me; I myself: you don’t keep people around when you can’t pay them!
Nonsense Leblanc, one cannot avoid to pay there employees because there is no money to pay them. We were looted out of everything we had, You should be grateful that you could go back to a job.
Once again it shows us and it comes from the horses mouth this time, that Dominica is law less society. Nobody should be surprised though since we all remember Skerrit saying: no law and no constitution can stop me… I guess what’s good enough for the PM of the country is good enough for everyone else!!!
And who is going to take the offending employers to court? Not the employees I suggest because Dominica being such a small society such “troublemakers” will be shunned by other potential employers. Mr. LeBlanc’s dept. could take care of their cases on their behalf but I doubt he would get the backing from the P.M. on that one.