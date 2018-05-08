Employers using Maria to exploit workers, Labour Ministry silent says WAWUDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 at 10:36 AM
Some employers in Dominica are using the passage of Hurricane Maria to exploit workers while the Ministry of Labour remains silent, Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union Kertiste Augustus has said.
Speaking at a May Day Rally organized by WAWU on Monday, he said following the hurricane last September, calls for representation by unions have been intense.
“And more so in relation to the question of layoffs and redundancy,” he said. “There appears to be a posture of exploitation of redundancy by some prominent employers in Dominica. The provisions of the law have been set aside in one case, for whereas the law provides for six weeks lay off, that employer has issued to his staff six months notice of lay off.”
He stated that the silence of the Ministry of Labour and the Minister of Labour has been deafening.
“Deafening has been the silence of the Labour Ministry and the Labour Minister in that regard,” Augustus said.
He went on to say that WAWU is concerned that staff of a certain hotel is now earning less than they did before Hurricane Maria.
“A leading hotel in Dominica has elected to use provisions of Section 18 of Act 8904 to deny workers notice pay in lieu of termination for reasons of redundancy,” he noted. “That very hotel has engaged in a strategy to reduce the rate or the pay scale of workers following recall after layoff. A worker who was enjoying a rate of $6.60 per hour and five points for service charge before Maria, on recall by that hotel is offered a rate of $5 and two percentage points for service charge. Isn’t this exploitation?”
He stated that when workers are recalled, they are supposed to get the rate that they were getting.
“But they are recalling you now at a rate that is much lower and service charge points that is much lower,” Augustus said. “That has got to be exploitation.”
11 Comments
$6.60 per hour? Is this real? In this day and age? That’s not a living wage. Talk about literally working for peanuts!! And people sit by and accept these things? Wow!!
you can imagine waking up everyday going to a place to spend 8 hours doing work witch you are underpaid for wile being asked to do even more than you are already doing for the same salary…you don’t complain cuz if you do you stand the chance of loosing your job…hmmm….to me that is a form of slavery…a manger would say to their workers be happy that you have a job because how many people out of work ,your lucky…………………………Dominicans are real peace full people……………………………
People need to give the private sector a break after all they been thru with the looting.
If a government mistreats its employees then the Private Sector will do the same. A government sets the tone for the country. Public servants have been bawling for an increase in their salaries and this has staunchly been denied by the ruling autocracy. Instead, the totalitarian government hands out a few measly incentives and the union and its members relent. Dominicans lack courage, they are too subservient and too submissive. Every country has the government it deserves.
But Skerrit blaming Maria for his failed policies and international airport he allowed Gonsalves to trick him for a plate of food, so y should others not follow his example
Not supprise, D/ca is in a total mess
Haha but what u expect labour ministry is skerite … Land is skerite …house is skerite …. water skerite… none of the ministries operate professionally…a set of bull sheet happening in that country… one solution get rid of skerite gov …problem solved…
God is the only hope for Dominica right now,just a bunch of deceitful people in charge,but in due time all of you demise will come.
That was to be expected. Skerrit and Co. stay silent.
The government using maeia to exploit Dominicans. What do you expect.
Augustus u can talk i thought u were momo when Latang crying for help u eh say jack. What happen u didn’t get what they promise u we listening.