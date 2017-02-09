The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches is condemning the recent acts of violence which occurred in the City of Roseau.

The Association is joining numerous organizations who have already added their voices towards the condemnation of the attacks which occurred following a public meeting on Tuesday night.

“As a Dominican who is truly concerned and as the Vice President of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches I take this opportunity to condemn the barbaric acts of violence perpetrated by persons whose emotions were heightened on Tuesday following the scheduled meeting organized by the United Workers Party,” Pastor Arlington Wilson said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet because of their governance style.

And following the meeting several businesses were vandalized, roads were blocked and fires were set.

“In a democracy persons have a right to demonstrate, but also the responsibility to conduct themselves properly,” Pastor Wilson stated.

He said further that the Bible tells us that death and life lie in the power of the tongue.

“As a result, the authority must ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice to ensure that all Dominicans enjoy a life a peace, justice and liberty,” the Pastor said.