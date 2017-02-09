Evangelical Churches condemn Roseau violenceDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 2:37 PM
The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches is condemning the recent acts of violence which occurred in the City of Roseau.
The Association is joining numerous organizations who have already added their voices towards the condemnation of the attacks which occurred following a public meeting on Tuesday night.
“As a Dominican who is truly concerned and as the Vice President of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches I take this opportunity to condemn the barbaric acts of violence perpetrated by persons whose emotions were heightened on Tuesday following the scheduled meeting organized by the United Workers Party,” Pastor Arlington Wilson said in a statement on Thursday.
The meeting was held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet because of their governance style.
And following the meeting several businesses were vandalized, roads were blocked and fires were set.
“In a democracy persons have a right to demonstrate, but also the responsibility to conduct themselves properly,” Pastor Wilson stated.
He said further that the Bible tells us that death and life lie in the power of the tongue.
“As a result, the authority must ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice to ensure that all Dominicans enjoy a life a peace, justice and liberty,” the Pastor said.
This is what you had to say about a Jamaican artist coming to perform in Dominica:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l5w8sdfOjTU
You all said this man was a threat to national security, now you have the government harbouring international criminals in Dominica, and you damn hypocrite have nothing to say…
Your too damn wicked!!!
Pure evil…
Hypocrites all of you. Never condemned corruption in the government. never condemn the government’s selling our passports to ciminals, never condemn the harborig of criminals but now all you want to condemn the violence that come as a result…….
“In a democracy persons have a right to demonstrate, but also the responsibility to conduct themselves properly,” Pastor Wilson stated.
He said further that the Bible tells us that death and life lie in the power of the tongue.
As a fellow minister of the gospel I am going to put my religion on a side and give my friend and brother a very swift rebuke for his hypocrisy that is so well wrapped in this article. I agree with him and the others that what took place on Tuesday night was wrong and deserves to be condemned. However, it is highly wicked and hypocritical of him and the Evangelical Churches to tie up what happened on the street, after 6PM with a peaceful demonstration that ended before 5pm. Pastors are you telling us that if your evening service ended at 7pm and pastor went home only to hear an hour to 2 hrs later some church people stayed behind and got involved in a fight, the church has to be blamed for not taking responsibility?
This is pathetic to say the least
Only Now. For months now the people of Dominica have been calling on you guys to say something… but nothing. All of a sudden your lord Skerrit instruct and each of you come creeping. You so call men of God are a disgrace to your congregation, to your fellow Dominicans and the one True God.
SHAME SHAME SHAME on you all. Wicked set of people you are!!!!!
Pastor I respect u I am an evangelical Christian also but this
Dam pm sickens my very guts pray for Dominica to be
Delivered from the hands of this wicked pharaoh please
fast and pray pastor pleasssssss
Well, well, well ….. Mr. So and So who really gives a dam of what you think or say.? Go an preach to your children garcon!
Shut your face sir. And go back under the rock from which you came. You (collectively) disgusting hypocritical . All of you. Go back to collecting money from poor people.
You guys DISGUST me.
DNO please post my comment. They guys DESERVE to be condemned. Thank you
Pure hypocrite.
Hypocrites you all are…!!!You are no longer MOO MOO!
Correction. The film is called Dominica has Fallen
Hypocrites, now you all have voices. Do not only condem Tuesday evening, there are a lot more bad things to talk about. Stop reading the bible upside down. Open your eyes for all what is wrong ,do not pick what suits you.
What was your price you sir. It seems to me that you so called leaders of the communities emerge from your holes only when it is convenient to do so and not trod on your masters toe.
There is so much controversy about the PM dealings yet you guys have not uttered a single word about the issues.
What the hell is going on with Dominicans, do some of you have seaweed and mush for brains. Why can’t you leaders just be straight and for once honest with your own conscience. How do you guys sleep at night,selling conscience for a few dollars more?
As far as i am concerned, you so called leaders are nothing but extras in the film called, Dominica has Fakenham and the villan in chief is you know who. Grown men behaving like kids not understanding the meaning of being patriotic to country.
Please get a real life and do something meaningful for your country for once you men of very little spine and backbone
Dear Pastor I do wish that you address the following the same way.
1. How can a wanted man by iran living in your peaceful country for months?
2. CBS 60 said that one of our diplomats is a wanted fugitive.
3. Today this afternoon on “talk on the block- q95” we heard of an interview with two reporters from USA calling all of us in D.A thiefs and that we are passing illegal oils across.
4. Did you hear your KING Skerrit call dominicans MUGS?
5. Did you hear justina telling labor supporters to come dress in red at the protest? Was that wise thinking by her to aggravate citizens?
6. Did’nt you hear skerrit telling his supporters do not matter where you see the opposition to call them traitors- In the hospital, in the airport, on the beach, in the supper market, anywhere.
Sir are those words not barbaric?
Finally are you satisfied with the accountability of this government? Guess what you hipocretes won’t remove skerrit but for sure the Americans and those true shepards for…
suck up wilson suck up . for crumbs so call churches can be reduce to contempt and redicule.
Nice of you to pop in
where were yall last year to pray for the country ?? boy move your mordine there damn hypocrites
AA only that you condemning!! Anyway glad you have found your forked tongue. Maybe now you will condemn other forms of wrongdoing in Dominica.
The sooner we wake up to these FAKE pastors who live a good life and with hold the truth,we will all live a better life.
With all due respect this act of vandalism was not undertaken by sensible law abiding individuals who were demonstrating for a transparent government. This chaos was created by a handful of uneducated individuals who intent was to create instability. Therefore please do not make it appear this disaster is as a result of Dominicans dislaying their democratic right to demonstrate
You people should just keep your traps shut. You’re nowhere to be found when it really counts and suddenly you all have a voice? Such hypocrites. Go back to bed; you are leaders of nothing.
Now you seeing the behaviour as BARBARIC ? why didn’t you all play you all part and stop the cause of such behaviour ? You think that this BARBARIC behaviour came from nowhere? All the time the opposition and other members of the public have been pleading with you all the say something anything about all what is going on; now it has reach the overflow you all coming out like crabs in holes .That is why i will never sit in a church and listen to you all hypocrites. when i die if all you doh want to have the mass to hell with all you .I must be buried. All you must stop being bias and learn to represent us all at all times. One thing i telling you all GOD is never asleep guess all you know that right ?
I will not listen to anybody that accepted 30 pieces of silver..
Remember JUDAS betrayed Christ.
CHRIST represent the people….
You guys represent yourselves and SKERRIT and his cabal
Not even the people that come to church and tithe you are representing on that one!
stop being a hypocrite
DNO>>>> put my post up… i fed up with u to, ,,
u just keep blocking me?
ARE U WORKING FOR SKERRIT TO ?
See Wilson face, he was forced to say something else the peeks they are getting will be stopped . Bunch of hypocrites. you all will have you all day like me. So much things the govt doing and the leader of the opposition is calling on you all but nothing.
Pastor, are we Dominicans really enjoying a life of peace, justice and liberty ? I agree that the violence in Roseau should be condemned but shouldn’t you also caution the PM about the unsavoury criminals who he keeps company with and who possess Dominican passports ? I lament that while these dual citizen bobolists will still have visa-free access to Europe, soon this may be taken away from the ordinary man like me. Because the EU is serious about protecting its borders from some of the same elements we are happily granting passports…And I wont even discuss orange Hitler and his muslim ban…
sortee la eh
When allu have to talk allu on MUTE!!!! GO BACK ON MUTE tan!!! Struppppsssss
It is a shame what is happening in Dominica. My heart is full of sorrow.
The Bible tells us that: “death and life lie in the power of the tongue”? What boy, I never know that noh! So that means that if I say “you will live”, you will live , and if I say :”you will die,” you will die, then you will die??
Thanks for the opportunity to educate.
HOTEP!
Selective much! ‘Priests of Baal’ I call that impotent association. Condemn all that is wrong even the hand that feeds you. Wrong is wrong.
CHUUUUUUPPPPPPPPPPEEEEEEEESSSSSSS
Hypocrites, only now you are piping up to lend support to your benefactor. Go and read your bible and be quiet if that is all you have to say. Not Holy but Wholy men you are.
Tell him go to hell !! He thinks he is heaven but he is burning in hell ! No respect for these guys ! The country’s reputation has been destroyed and these clowns keep their mouths shut – like Skerrit said – go to hell ! Go to hell
where were your voices when it was revealed that “high ranking” men in the country were having or had sex with under age girls?
Your hypocritical voices are not needed. You all always fast when is something political. As religious institutions your responsibility is to stand against all the ills of society, particularly the voiceless. But no, anything political and allu tongue cannot stay behind all you teeth!!
Pastor Ask Lenox to do the moral thing and pay for the mess his supporters created
What a bunch of money-hungry hypocrites. But who can we blame but ourselves? Even the same Jesus that they preach of warned us about them!!!
Aye Wilson don’t get involved in that! Politics and Religon do not mix! Stay on the pulpit and preach. Allu doesn’t learn?
leave the man express himself. so where you put jack leatham and randy rodney
You people are sick hypicrites! Suddenly everyone has found their voices eh.