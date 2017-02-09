Evangelical Churches condemn Roseau violenceDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 2:37 PM
The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches is condemning the recent acts of violence which occurred in the City of Roseau.
The Association is joining numerous organizations who have already added their voices towards the condemnation of the attacks which occurred following a public meeting on Tuesday night.
“As a Dominican who is truly concerned and as the Vice President of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches I take this opportunity to condemn the barbaric acts of violence perpetrated by persons whose emotions were heightened on Tuesday following the scheduled meeting organized by the United Workers Party,” Pastor Arlington Wilson said in a statement on Thursday.
The meeting was held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet because of their governance style.
And following the meeting several businesses were vandalized, roads were blocked and fires were set.
“In a democracy persons have a right to demonstrate, but also the responsibility to conduct themselves properly,” Pastor Wilson stated.
He said further that the Bible tells us that death and life lie in the power of the tongue.
“As a result, the authority must ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice to ensure that all Dominicans enjoy a life a peace, justice and liberty,” the Pastor said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Hypocrites, only now you are piping up to lend support to your benefactor. Go and read your bible and be quiet if that is all you have to say. Not Holy but Wholy men you are.
Tell him go to hell !! He thinks he is heaven but he is burning in hell ! No respect for these guys ! The country’s reputation has been destroyed and these clowns keep their mouths shut – like Skerrit said – go to hell ! Go to hell
where were your voices when it was revealed that “high ranking” men in the country were having or had sex with under age girls?
Your hypocritical voices are not needed. You all always fast when is something political. As religious institutions your responsibility is to stand against all the ills of society, particularly the voiceless. But no, anything political and allu tongue cannot stay behind all you teeth!!
Pastor Ask Lenox to do the moral thing and pay for the mess his supporters created
What a bunch of money-hungry hypocrites. But who can we blame but ourselves? Even the same Jesus that they preach of warned us about them!!!
Aye Wilson don’t get involved in that! Politics and Religon do not mix! Stay on the pulpit and preach. Allu doesn’t learn?
You people are sick hypicrites! Suddenly everyone has found their voices eh.