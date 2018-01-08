Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence, is of the belief that cultural events such as Carnival will help rebuild Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Speaking at the launch of Mas Domnik 2018 last week, he said culture and arts have a role to play in the rebuilding process.

“Even though Carnival may be a more simple and scaledown version of our usual carnival, I believe that it will still give us that outlet to our creative expression and cultural thrust in the rebuilding process,” he stated.

Lawrence pointed out that people think of only the physical and material aspects of rebuilding, but it is more than that.

“Culture and the arts do have an important role to play in the rebuilding process,” he noted. “Sometimes we tend to think of rebuilding only as the physical and the material aspects but also there is the rebuilding of the human spirit and psyche and the rebuilding of identity and pride in one’s self and in one’s country.”

He added, “In fact when we speak of resilience, its not just the houses and the bridges, which of course are extremely important to our development in Dominica, but it goes hand in hand with resolve and determination which comes from spiritual values and inner strengths to keep on going and to persevere in spite of the circumstances.”

Lawrence stated that Dominica’s culture and festivals also provide many opportunities for earning an income through the cultural industries including opportunities for artistes, musicians, performers, costume designers and seamstresses and tailors that have to be making many, many different types of costumes for Carnival.

“Our cultural expressions help to provide hope and optimism and an inner strength of spirit as well as helping to build nationalism and love of country,” he remarked.

He encouraged everyone to participate in Carnival this year and to keep it free from violence and decent.

“We don’t have to overdo anything,” Lawrence said.