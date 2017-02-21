Chairman of CARICOM, David Granger, has said that every citizen of the Community counts, has rights and must be treated as Caribbean citizens.

He was speaking at the conclusion of Twenty-Eighth Intersessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in Guyana last week.

He noted that during the meeting, the Heads of Government reflected on the importance of the CARICOM ‘Brand’, “and the pride that we have in our citizenship, citizenry and membership.”

“Every citizen of this Community must count; every citizen of this Community has rights, and, wherever our citizens are, they have the right to be treated as Caribbean citizens,” Granger, who is also the President of Guyana pointed out.

He stated that there is no such thing as a ‘stateless person’ in CARICOM.

“There should be no such occurrence as a citizen of a Caribbean state being treated as inferior in any jurisdiction in the Community,” he remarked.

Granger also noted that there is an unacceptable level of crime in the Community.

“We have resolved to do more to curb the scourge, including placing greater focus on the social determinants of crime, especially among the youth. Our Attorneys-General will take action to finalise Agreements which are essential to the implementation of the Regional Crime and Security Agenda,” he said. “We will be seeking to take full advantage of opportunities for capacity-building to address existing and emerging threats, including those related to Cybersecurity and Cybercrime, Crime Prevention and Drug Demand Reduction.”

He stated that CARICOM has a long-standing relationship with the US.

“We looked forward to continuing the fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with the new USA Administration,” he said, referring to the administration of new US President Donald Trump. “We also recognised the importance of the recently adopted bipartisan, US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016 that seeks to increase US engagement with the governments and civil society of the Region.”