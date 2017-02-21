Every CARICOM citizen must count Granger saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 9:43 AM
Chairman of CARICOM, David Granger, has said that every citizen of the Community counts, has rights and must be treated as Caribbean citizens.
He was speaking at the conclusion of Twenty-Eighth Intersessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in Guyana last week.
He noted that during the meeting, the Heads of Government reflected on the importance of the CARICOM ‘Brand’, “and the pride that we have in our citizenship, citizenry and membership.”
“Every citizen of this Community must count; every citizen of this Community has rights, and, wherever our citizens are, they have the right to be treated as Caribbean citizens,” Granger, who is also the President of Guyana pointed out.
He stated that there is no such thing as a ‘stateless person’ in CARICOM.
“There should be no such occurrence as a citizen of a Caribbean state being treated as inferior in any jurisdiction in the Community,” he remarked.
Granger also noted that there is an unacceptable level of crime in the Community.
“We have resolved to do more to curb the scourge, including placing greater focus on the social determinants of crime, especially among the youth. Our Attorneys-General will take action to finalise Agreements which are essential to the implementation of the Regional Crime and Security Agenda,” he said. “We will be seeking to take full advantage of opportunities for capacity-building to address existing and emerging threats, including those related to Cybersecurity and Cybercrime, Crime Prevention and Drug Demand Reduction.”
He stated that CARICOM has a long-standing relationship with the US.
“We looked forward to continuing the fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with the new USA Administration,” he said, referring to the administration of new US President Donald Trump. “We also recognised the importance of the recently adopted bipartisan, US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016 that seeks to increase US engagement with the governments and civil society of the Region.”
Comments
I care a damn about what Granger and CARICOM says because they are of absolutely NO use to us, just as Charles Savarin is useless to us during a severe state of emergency. We treating Granger as if he is better than Skerrit. To expect Caricom to help us is like expecting Charles Savarin to tell Skerrit to grow up, and that’s not going to happen. Take a good look at West Indies cricket and tell me if you think caricom is able to help us in our crisis. In fact I say CARICOM MUST stay away from our problem because they know very well that the Vice president of WICB is Emanuel Nanthan, who also is director of Skerrit’s passport sale business that has brought nothing but shame and embarrassment to Dominica and people of the region. So if Granger or Caricom would open their mouth against Skerrit, they know Skerrit would embarrass them and the state of WICB. Quite frankly they cannot afford to open a nasty can of worms
Jobs, opportunities, empowerment of our people to believe in themselves and their abilities, independent and innovative thinking, utilizing our sun sea and sand to work for us. UWI need to move from its traditional form of education and focus more up to date research and development and must play a more vocal role on regional development. Here are some of the things we should be leading, boat building and design we have largest market in the US. Cosmetics and herbal medicine from all the herbs in the islands, hurricane resistance design and architecture, comprehensive regional environmental policy on pollution control and remediation. Pollution on one island affect the other. Expansion of the fishing boundaries to all caricom and not just per island. When people are inspired to believe in themselves they achieve more and are less idle hence less crime. We have lost a sense of purpose. We don’t have to be oppressed to find a way forward.
A sudden focus on crime and violence.
when our prime minister behaves in ways to make the youths angry, already there are no jobs for them, what do you expect, peace? Everyone has a democratic right to speak about what is affecting them. How does one become a criminal for acting out and speaking against corruption that is plaguing their country? But you stand here and say “every citizen counts.” I know where you are coming from sir. I condemn all acts of violence, however, WE SHOULD NOT EXASPERATE THE YOUTHS, they are tomorrow’s leaders.
Why don’t you speak of better ways to create jobs for our youths across the Caribbean region and give us a better understanding of the CBI program since there is no transparency in such in our lovely country Dominica.
Man buzz off!!!!!!!! When is suits you is CARICOM and when it dosen’t it’s CARI NONE
apparently mr granger our dominica caricom passport is not part of the caricom brand.
of course they must count mr. Granger and do so very carefully. At least U.S.$.200,000 a pop! Guyanese Dollars (GYD) not accepted.
Caricom does not serve the region well..The community should have a clause or clauses which can bring pressure to bear on rogue and corrupt government..Governments that befriend international crooks and criminals for personal gains..This Caricom grouping operates like a club,where member states that disrespect,insult the citizenry are sheltered from the punishment that they deserve…
Then please intervene into Dominica with regards to Diplomatic Passports being issued to money launderers and crooks .
Let Mr. Skerrit give us the proper reports as to why were they given these passports and if at tall they paid for it .
We love our country and its populous is suffering economically and other wise .
Why so many lies from the Gov?
We need answers and an independent inquiry .
I presume that also applies to persons, who buy our citizenships without even having to visit their new, adopted Caricom, country without an interview, not having to speak the native language or even recognise their new flag or know the national anthem, the only consideration being the payment of a lot of money. Will guyana now also institute its own lucrative CBI programme?