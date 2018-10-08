A viral hoax is spreading across Facebook and officials are warning against heeding fake messages about cloned accounts.

The full message reads: “Hi….I actually got another friend request from you yesterday…which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too….I had to do the people individually. Good Luck! PLEASE DO NOT ACCEPT A NEW ONE FROM ME AT THIS TIME.”

But officials said that although cloned accounts have been a problem on Facebook, there is no current epidemic as the message suggests.

Hence the message is a fake and by forwarding it to your Facebook friends or followers it only persists in spreading the hoax.

Officials say the hoax works by suggesting an account has been cloned, even when it hasn’t, prompting worried users to spread the message to all their friends.

Facebook users are being told to simply ignore the message and do not spread it as sharing with your Facebook friends as it will only prolong it.