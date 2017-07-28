Fast Cash Dominica Limited has made a financial contribution to the Dominica National Netball Team amounting to $9,900.

A cheque was presented to President of the Dominica National Netball Team, Regina Walsh at a presentation ceremony held at Fast Cash office on Friday.

“We have been in dire need for that service and today I am very happy with the sponsorship of this huge cheque of $9,900,” she said during an interview with the media following that presentation.

According to Walsh, the government of Dominica is in its stage in building a multi-purpose hard court in Stock Farm which will enable the Dominica Netball Association to host local, regional and international games.

“So the sports tourism is right there with us in Dominica as soon as this complex is built,” she stated.

Walsh called on other sponsors to come on board.

“Your name Fast Cash speaks for itself and I am very thankful on behalf of the association that you came on board when we needed you most to get the uniforms,” she said.

Meantime, Fast Cash Country Manager Yuri Jones explained that when Mrs. Walsh approached the company, a little over a week ago she expressed the need for the uniforms, “she also told me the initial plans that they had and the plans really involve revitalizing a regional competition.”

“And to know that Dominica has such a long history with netball and that we didn’t have uniforms for the national team it made sense that we would find a way to come on board in a significant way, so that we can help make that dream come true and revitalize the sport locally and across the region,” he noted.