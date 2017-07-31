A three person delegation of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), will visit Dominica from Monday, July 31, 2017, to Wednesday, August 2, 2017, to hold a Town Hall meeting with cruise stakeholders.

The delegation will comprise of the President of the FCCA Michele M. Paige, and Cruise Executives: Leon Sutcliffe – Director, Commercial Ports of Call & Government Relations of Carnival Cruise Lines and Federico Gonzalez Denton, Associate Vice President-Government Relations – Latin America & Caribbean of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

The Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal Honorable Senator Robert Tonge has extended invitations to cruise stakeholders to be part of the discussion, creating an opportunity for stakeholders to hear directly from the FCCA officials on the cruise industry trends and expectations among other topics.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, from 5:30 pm at the Fort Young Hotel. Additionally, while on island the delegation will hold meetings with government officials and visit specific locations to include the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Dominica hopes that following this visit there will be a much greater collaboration with tourism stakeholders in terms of the Lines’ expectations so as to improve visitors’ experience on island which we hope would ultimately influence additional calls by the various Cruise Lines.

FCCA last visited Dominica in May, 2013. On that trip, the focus was on experiencing the island’s popular cruise sites.