The contentious election for the President of the Dominica Olympics Committee (DOC) may be over but controversy continues to swirl with former DOC head, Felix Wilson, crying foul, saying politics and nepotism were involved in him being booted out.

Wilson made the allegations on SportsMax.

He described new DOC head, Billy Doctrove as a member of the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP)

“Billy Doctrove, he is a labourite. I think the Prime Minister (Roosevelt Skerrit) described me as a man going in the streets in a green jacket,” he stated. “I am a member of the (Dominica) Freedom Party and I am proud of that…” he said.

When asked whether he was outflanked by political manoeuvring, undermined by nepotism at the highest level and a victim of a conspiracy to unseat him and for Skerrit to get his man, Felix responded, “Yeah.”

He also stated that he was victimised.

“Apart from the politics, there was also nepotism,” he stated, saying there was what he described as a coup.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s legal representative, Tony Astaphan, said Wilson’s statements were the most dishonest and “shockingly stupid statements” that he has heard from a man with the education and experience of Wilson.

He said it reflects the culture of ‘fake news’ and attacks on individuals which have been taking place in Dominica in recent times.

“It is just unbelievable,” he stated. “Billy Doctrove is a highly respected Dominican and Caribbean sportsman, respected internationally, who wants to make a contribution to his country and his society since his retirement from international cricket. Why would the government want to get involved in the election of the committee?”

Doctrove was elected President of the DOC on Thursday, May 8.

DNO is attempting to get a response from Doctrove in the matter.