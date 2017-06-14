Felix Wilson kicked out of meeting in FloridaDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 8:47 AM
Felix Wilson the former President of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) was escorted out of a Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) meeting in Miami on Tuesday.
DNO understands that Wilson had booked his flight to the meeting prior to the DOC election which saw him booted out of the position of President.
DNO further understands that after the election, the new DOC canceled the ticket and informed PASO of the new executive.
DNO was told that it was most surprising that Wilson was present at the meeting together with the new DOC President, Billy Doctrove, which caused shame and embarrassment for Dominica.
Wilson, who was attempting to get accreditation to the meeting, was eventually escorted out.
He was kicked out as President of the DOC after a long drawn out and bitter battle on May 18. He has since cried foul saying politics and nepotism were involved in him losing the position.
56 Comments
DNO, Mr. Wilson was not kicked out from the presidency of the DOC. He contested the election and lost, which is not the same thing as being kicked out. The latter term is usually used when someone is expelled.
This guy needs help!
It makes me wonder, how would politicians who have been in political positions for so long would fare out of their throne of comfort?
Some people love to be where they should not be. They cause embarrassment to themselves. If I were him I would not have bothered to travel all the way to Miami to attend a meeting where I was not invited.
Where is his pride? Does he have none? Since he was no longer the President and it was known, why did he as much as consider he should have been there. He invited himself. What purpose would his presence contribute to? Therefore, he was booted out of the meeting.
This reminds me of Lennox Linton who traveled with his entourage to Guyana (?) without an invitation and he had the nerve to speak out at a meeting against the PM. Some people have no shame and cause much embarrassment to their country and nationals. He could also have been booted out of Guyana for that matter.
Dats the same ting lenox linton did in guyana,,attend wthout invite try to infiltrate,,i gues its dominican way..skerit had just go haiti after earthquake,,some tings is just DA,,so we be man,,lol,,a car crash they just grab d person throw dem bhind a van anou aley,,sad but true,,
A “Vincentian” will drink and fall down,
Flat on de grass
But he still shouting
Fire one, fire one
Somebody give me a glass!!
Felix my friend, we all do ignoble things ONCE we don’t know when to STOP. What have you gained by being so myopic?
HOTEP!
Garconn relllaaaxxxx…. calm down… just now you getting a whole ministry for yourself as long as you remain one of the boys and loyal to el supremo. so stop the charade.
I must agree with most of the comments…
this individual is suffering from an overstated sense of self importance while projecting his own issues unto others, which is why he could not accept the change!
Time will tell.
This is a serious matter. Someone close to him should try to have him receive some form of counseling or psychological evaluation in a timely manner. This is not normal behavior and hence cause for concern.
Exactly! On a serious note, which sane person does that? Like really think about it. What did he hope to accomplish by going overseas. Something is off.
Reminds me of that irascible Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts & Nevis, who also could not reconcile himself with the loss of office and had to be coaxed into accepting reality. Does age have something to do with it?
Embarrassing
If I was……Wilson family, on his return to Dominica, he would be slapped. BAD!
Mr.Felix 2 bias Wilson shame pon U man.
You had to reduce urself to that?
This is America Mr. Wilson, they have laws ans follow rules there.
You cannot override rules and regulations like you do in Dominica.
Awa Awa man. He needs to see a psychiatrist. Felix Wilson, DOC is not yours. Your granny didn’t leave it on her will for you. All the bon temps finish and now you cannot handle it. What an embarrassment.
Felix Serious? Come On Felix. take a chill pill.
I mean I must gave a lol…lol. This man was reduced himself to this debacle, embarrassment?
“He was kicked out as President of the DOC after a long drawn out and bitter battle on May 18. He has since cried foul saying politics and nepotism were involved in him losing the position”
Felix, relax and go easy. Rise to next level
Tobias garcon, you sounding & behaving like the partner who stated ” No Law No Constittution can stop him from contesting elections. lol
B4 U left 4 Florida you should have sort advise from the author of the above quote lol.
Hey Tobias just a suggestion .do no get me wrong. Am not green blue let alone red okay. Am like lonesome me.
You acting RED ej no regard for law nor outcomes. I suggest you join the Neo -DLP made up of many former greens. Despite you stating you are Blue.
Remember moreso as a former teacher/headmaster( That was after DGS had sank-There was a poem in Primary school-” Little boy blue …………………………..hahahahah poor Tooooooooooooobia
Sorry, but this is illegible gobbledygook,
Ridiculous. What a silly comment. It makes no sense whatsoever. Some people comment for the sake of commenting and have nothing constructive to state, as they think they know more than others.
This is real obsessive and compulsive behavior
What an embarrassment for us.
Felix appears to have a serious personality complex and this condition is a worrying one once it hits a person who feels they are indispensable an above every Tom, Dick and Harriette.
Wilson, get hold of yourself, you have lost the election and no longer with such powerful positons when you were President. You are gone, its done, its finished, you have been booted out. Give itt up, get on with you life. You have a family, go on a vacation, go teaching, you are a scholar, use it where its best needed.
Good Bye
Dominican not tired of embarassing Dominica
Why you have to embarrass yourself like this.
I’m lost for words!
Shame on you Felix!!!
What a shame! Part of me is surprised while another part is not at all surprised. Maybe its a major case of disappointment in wilson, who does not seem to know how/when to quit! Move on wilson!
Well, a Dominican always believe because they are from the nature island, they can have things their own way. Commonsense should have told that guy if he is no longer at the apex, he had no business there.
Since he was kicked out of the position, what is the point of him traveling to Mimi, only to be insulted, and embarrassed when they kicked him out. You know a few years ago a certain Dominican traveled to England to attend a meeting which he nor any Dominican was invited to attend.
The man forged a label reading “Press” and pin it on his stomach: When he tried to pass security to enter the meeting, he was dejected; (kicked to the curb).
It always have to be the Dominica foolish way, because we believe we are more important than anyone else, and we can bend the rules at anytime; they will feel sorry for us, and let us in!
Why are you generalizing? That was one man decision.
Keep on fighting Wilson, you know you always right!
This tells me the Wilson had no interest in advancing sports in Dominica. He saw an opportunity to get a free trip to Miami and he took it despite the fact he had no standing. To him that was a vacation on someone else’s dime. Very sad indeed.
hmm like his contingent to Olympics which excluded essential persons in favor of his personal picks
Wilson must be out of his mind. I guess he will be running for UWP shortly… He needs to chill and move on with his life.
Thank you but no thank you. UWP is not the DOC. Let him go to DLP, that is full of crooked ex Freedomites already.
This is quite disturbing. In truth, a very embarrassing moment for us. The ticket was cancelled, meaning he is so desperate, he booked a flight to go to the event? Did he also pose as President? This is pure BS!
Understood he used miles which was generated from miles earned under his name while as President.
That would be very disingenuous and insincere. He may have accumulated air-miles but it can hardly be argued that was in his private capacity since the travel he undertook to qualify for those air-miles was done of behalf of the DOC and rightfully belong to them.
In any case, to use them in order to try and attend this PASO meeting is asinine and beyond the pale and typifies the character of the man.
The man was just taking his last dance,that is, ‘One for the road’!
thats a stupid move Mr wilson. you are no longer the president
Papa met! Mister doh have no shame man?!
But sah mon ka tan la nor!? Wilson have a problem man?
This confirms that the DOC associated did the right thing in getting rid of Felix Wilson.
Totally agree. Makes me wonder if he ever had the welfare of the association at heart or if he was just in for the bon temp.
Officially convinced he’s delusional.
Ok boys, this one has lost it!
Roosevelt Skerrit does not want us to publish negative news about Dominica but is the foreign media that is doing that job for us because of the crooked behavior of our own, who should know better. But Skerrit himself approved citizizenships for these two fake foreign athletes to represent us in skiing in the Olympics in Russia and Felix was there and he is trying to tell us hew as booted out of the DOC because he is not a labour man? How you expect the foreign media not to expose folly like that? Felix is a very bold and stubborn man. How could he put Billy in such an embarrassing situation. I do not gloat about this but feel very bad for my country.
I think you misunderstood what the PM stated. You should know the saying, “there is News and not news.” It all depends on the nature of the news, likewise some comments.
This news about Felix has nothing to do with negativity. It is real. He happened to be somewhere where he should not have been and was not wanted.
Mr would fit in well with the labour party. Sick over position of influence, power!!!!
You forget what happen in Guyana nuh?
Every dog has its day. Can never forget Mr. Wilson!
Reminds me of a certain party leader
Just like you I thinking of lennox in Guyana :mr green:
Be honest. Be fair. Why did you not mention the name? You never fail to mention the PM’s name.
They are of the same feather. Fighting for POWER! And will do anything to try to get it.