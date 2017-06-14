Felix Wilson the former President of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) was escorted out of a Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) meeting in Miami on Tuesday.

DNO understands that Wilson had booked his flight to the meeting prior to the DOC election which saw him booted out of the position of President.

DNO further understands that after the election, the new DOC canceled the ticket and informed PASO of the new executive.

DNO was told that it was most surprising that Wilson was present at the meeting together with the new DOC President, Billy Doctrove, which caused shame and embarrassment for Dominica.

Wilson, who was attempting to get accreditation to the meeting, was eventually escorted out.

He was kicked out as President of the DOC after a long drawn out and bitter battle on May 18. He has since cried foul saying politics and nepotism were involved in him losing the position.