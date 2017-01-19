Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Farley Riviere has revealed that the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services has made recommendations to the Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) for the installation of fire hydrants in appropriate areas across the island.

“We have been working over the years with DOWASCO,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We are not responsible for the installation of fire hydrants around the island, but we made recommendations to DOWASCO for the installation of fire hydrants in appropriate areas.”

He noted that it’s unfortunate that in the area of Silver Lake, where a massive fire destroyed a section of the community on Boxing Day last year, there weren’t sufficient hydrants.

“It’s not because we didn’t want them there but as I said we are not responsible for the installation of fire hydrants, except that we make recommendations to DOWASCO and they are responsible within their own budget to install their hydrants,” he pointed out.

Riviere explained that in most of the hydrants, that are installed around the City of Roseau and the outskirts, have sufficient water.

“Those that are operational are very good, very efficient, but we are hopeful after DOWASCO is completed their installation with the water system we will have appropriate hydrants,” Riviere noted. “We are hopeful that will happen.”