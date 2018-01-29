On Sunday the MV Mein Schiff 3, of TUI Cruises, sailed into the capital of Dominica making it the first cruise vessel to drop anchor in Roseau following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge said a lot of “extremely hard” went into making the port call a reality.

“The Ministry of Tourism, the Discover Dominica Authority, the Government of Dominica, the Ministry of Forestry, the Ministry of Agriculture, everyone has done a tremendous amount of work to be here,” he said at a welcome ceremony for the ship. “The cleanup crews, the contractors are doing a lot of work.”

He thanked officials of the ship for having confidence in Dominica.

“Thank you for the relationship you have with Dominica and we really appreciate you coming back here, signaling that Dominica is ready for business. As you can see the many people who are here, their livelihoods are dependent on tourism, so you being here gives them that strength that they can begin to earn income and begin to take care of their families and their loved ones.”

CEO of the Dominica Airport and Seaport Authority, Benoit Bardouille, said the cruise line has seven more calls slated for Dominica.

“We are indeed very pleased that they have put those calls into Dominica to signal their strong partnership with Dominica in terms of rebuilding the economy in Dominica,” he said.