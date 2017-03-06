First female Director of Audit appointed in DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, March 6th, 2017 at 12:24 PM
Dominica has a new Director of Audit and the first ever female to hold the post.
Maylina Matthew Jno Ville, who was acting in that post since the retirement of Clarence Christian in November 2015, has been appointed.
She is a 1986 graduate of the Convent High School (CHS) and holds a Certificate in Public Administration from the University of the West Indies and a B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies.
Jno Ville has been employed since August 1993 when she first worked with the Ministry of Communications, Works and Housing and was placed at the General Post Office for four months. She then moved to the administrative sections of the Ministry where she served in various capacities.
According to her, during her tenure at the Ministry of Communications, Works and Housing she served short stints of six months and three months at the President’s Office during the presidency of Mr. Vernon L. Shaw and Establishment, Training and Personnel Departments, respectively.
“It has always been my aspiration that one day I would assume a leadership position within the Public Service…I am very pleased, honoured and humbled to be appointed in the position of Director of Audit. I however did not anticipate it to be that soon,” she said.
According to her, she is always guided by the quote: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them”.
“There have been frequent acknowledgments of my commitment and outstanding performance by the Heads of Departments whom I worked with and in 2002 one such acknowledgment,” she said.
Jno Ville is the recipient of the Public Service Award in 2002 for being the most outstanding Junior Officer.
After working in various departments within the Housing Ministry, she was transferred on promotion to the Audit Department in January of 2009.
She is currently pursuing Masters in Accounting and Finance with London School of International Business, due to be completed this year.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
20 Comments
Congratulations Mrs Jno Ville. Having worked with you previously I’m confident that you have the ability to excel in your new role. Your excellent Management style and your keen ability to meticulously access details make you very suitable for this job. I look forward to working closely with you in the department. All the best!
Congrats to you. You look very pleasant indeed.
Congratulations to you!!
Congratulations woman power, all the best in your new position. Make us great again with accountability, and transparency. Long live Dominica.
Have nothing personal against the person,but there is a host of more suitably qualified and competent persons in the public service who could have been appointed to the position.I guess been a “nice girl” and “politics” trump everything else
Congrats my dear friend. I will. All u in ur office tomorrow. Always know you would reach the top. I know u have what it takes. Tell ms Robin I said hey ok.
Congratulations and stay professional
Madam, I do not know you but I wish you well, congrats.
CONGRATS MAYMAY!!!
Congratulations to you Maylina. I know you will continue to serve well. Give thanks to God!
Go my alumni sister. Congrats!
This is a very humble, competent and extremely hard working young lady! Always with a pleasant smile. Congratulations Mrs Jno Ville! Well deserved appointment!!
Congratulations are in order. Well done.
Congratulations to you my dear friend and former coworker I remembered the day that you first entered the into the offices of the Caravan and your dedication towards your job,i expected this was in the making..
My daughter Alana and I wish you the very best in your future endeavors.
Once again congratulations for s well deserved promotion
That Christian fella so badly contaminated the audit department that I don’t think I can trust anyone working with this Skerrit.
Well, I’ll be damned! DNO, you must be …… me! May-may is Director of Audit! I am not questioning her abilities; it’s just that she is junior in qualification, age, tenure, experience, content, expertise, etc., to masses of qualified career public officers. This is an open slap-in-the-face to many, many people. The ball is in her court now to prove that she was the better choice for the job.
Congratulations Mam.
Grateful if Director of Audit Reports for the years ended June 30, 2014, 2015 and 2016 would be produced at the earliest.
..many more highly qualified people for the post…why was this never advertised…sometimes it’s good to look outside especially for fields like audit. When one gets too comfortable or has been groomed in advance, then they tend to skim over details; lets hope the appropriate and sufficient evidence will be gathered and due diligence will be applied.
Nice to see young persons growing in the ranks. Congrats on the appointment and all the best.
Congratulations to you!!
However, I need to comment:
Been acting for more than a year & still did not anticipate the appointment to be that soon?
what does that say about the establishment dept in Dominica?