Dominica has a new Director of Audit and the first ever female to hold the post.

Maylina Matthew Jno Ville, who was acting in that post since the retirement of Clarence Christian in November 2015, has been appointed.

She is a 1986 graduate of the Convent High School (CHS) and holds a Certificate in Public Administration from the University of the West Indies and a B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies.

Jno Ville has been employed since August 1993 when she first worked with the Ministry of Communications, Works and Housing and was placed at the General Post Office for four months. She then moved to the administrative sections of the Ministry where she served in various capacities.

According to her, during her tenure at the Ministry of Communications, Works and Housing she served short stints of six months and three months at the President’s Office during the presidency of Mr. Vernon L. Shaw and Establishment, Training and Personnel Departments, respectively.

“It has always been my aspiration that one day I would assume a leadership position within the Public Service…I am very pleased, honoured and humbled to be appointed in the position of Director of Audit. I however did not anticipate it to be that soon,” she said.

According to her, she is always guided by the quote: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them”.

“There have been frequent acknowledgments of my commitment and outstanding performance by the Heads of Departments whom I worked with and in 2002 one such acknowledgment,” she said.

Jno Ville is the recipient of the Public Service Award in 2002 for being the most outstanding Junior Officer.

After working in various departments within the Housing Ministry, she was transferred on promotion to the Audit Department in January of 2009.

She is currently pursuing Masters in Accounting and Finance with London School of International Business, due to be completed this year.