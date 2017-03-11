Flooding at Douglas Charles AirportDominica News Online - Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 9:46 AM
The Douglas Charles Airport located in Melville Hall is presently being flooded as inclement weather affects Dominica.
Reports indicate the Melville Hall River has breached its banks and flooding sections of the roadway.
The airport was severely damaged by flooding during the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015.
The facility was again flooded in March 2016.
