Representative of FLOW, Dominica Kareem Guiste has highlighted some improvements he wishes to see during Mas Domnik 2017 and beyond.

Guiste, who speaking at the 2nd Mas Domnik 2017 press conference held at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) office on Wednesday, believes that one of the improvements should include more participation of patrons during the costume parades.

“I think we are always excited about a lot more colour in the Carnival,” he said. “I think a tighter parade, that is a reduction on gaps, because that is one of the critiques that we get. This is constructive criticism and discussion, so we have a tighter parade, we start on time and that we have a perfect flow in the splendour and the costumes we are displaying on the roads, so we get a nice storyline being depicted.”

Guiste mentioned that persons must all understand that countries across the globe are going through some economic turmoil including Dominica.

“I am sure the organization that I represent is not spared, but we make the effort and we ensure that we do not reduce on value that we offer to our partners, mainly the DDA[Discover Dominica Authority] to ensure that they provide and present a world class event,” he said.

Another suggestion made by Guiste is ensuring that there is a transparent and robust way in the judging policies and procedures of the bands on the streets.

“Because as we are aware that we know that there are some bands that will not be participating this year for whatever reason it may have been, but if we get a little bit closer in making sure that the clarity, process and policies are highlighted and identified upfront I think we would have a better festival atmosphere,” he stated.

He said Carnival is really not a place where there should be disagreements.

“Carnival is supposed to be a very festive time,” Guiste noted. “So it is really unfortunate when you hear groups speaking to their thoughts of how the judging criteria is…”

He said FLOW Dominica continues to partner with the DDA through the DFC to produce the Real Mas 2017.

According to Guiste, the overall contribution this year is in the tune of $330,000 in totality to various troops, bands, costumes, to include the Dominica Calypso Association receiving $75,000 and a contribution to DDA amounting to $200,000, a spilt of $100,000 in cash and $100,000 in kind.

“It’s speaks to our commitment over the years towards development of the arts, culture and heritage in Dominica,” he stated.