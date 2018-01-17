Fond Cole landfill temporarily closedDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 9:43 AM
The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation has announced that the Fond Cole landfill is temporarily closed.
This means that truckers and the general public should not take waste to the area.
PRO of the corporation Jeno Jacob said the closure is due to a breakdown of equipment.
He said public announcements will be made to inform the public when the landfill will reopen.
“For now we are asking truckers to hold back on the waste they are going to bring to the landfill …” he stated.
Jacob also appealed for public support in the matter.
9 Comments
It is a sad day for Dominica , and it’s people with all the money that is pouring in post Erica and now Maria the garbage situation has not been solved ?, with the 70 million dollars skerro self stated that he made selling our passports we cannot but new rubbish trucks to dispose our waste ? trash is on the side of the roads in pte Michel and all over the Island it is a shame, RATS rodent ,excreta , disease soon to follow we don’t have a hospital, that is ready to treat an epidemic, so skerrite clean up the place no excuse , where is the minister of health?
Unacceptable! No land fill available…then what is the alternative? What is the time frame? What do we do with the waste generated? What about the infestation of rats and mosquitoes? This press notice is sorely inadequate!!
No Saltfish 4 shadell mourir(es). With no cheap saltfish 4 sale. I guess can goods which have expired was seen as a source making a buck$$$ too.
Canned Goods that should read.
My bad.
so where people going to dispose of waste??? eh!!! and now it have gastro.. is it best the country to pause for a cause and wait for things to fix up????
Ughhhh…so you mean is only one piece of working equipment we have in the landfill?
And I ask my self again; “where is all the passport money we had before hurricane Maria?”. We have not spent it on relief since that came from friends, families and friendly countries. I guess the people from Stockfarm have to brace themselves for more rubbish/ garbage to be dumped in their area . Welcome to the country called HELL!
Assertive but never aggressive!
No money for things like that and no meaningful investment in any infrastructure at all. All you must understand our PM, his numerous Ministers, the Ambassadors, the Diplomats, all the ‘Advisers’ and all their families and friends need to be fed first. Than there is their boni and commission that equally need paying and of course the first class travelling around the globe is not cheap either. I’m afraid to say, no money left over for the most basic needs of the country. One thing is for sure, if because of the garbage situation a major disease should occur, the PM and friends certainly wouldn’t get infected. Perhaps another reason for us to take to the streets and tell them in no uncertain terms to leave now!
this is crazy where is the PM since his hands is in every aspect of Dominica SMH
No alternative! !!!