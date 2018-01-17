The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation has announced that the Fond Cole landfill is temporarily closed.

This means that truckers and the general public should not take waste to the area.

PRO of the corporation Jeno Jacob said the closure is due to a breakdown of equipment.

He said public announcements will be made to inform the public when the landfill will reopen.

“For now we are asking truckers to hold back on the waste they are going to bring to the landfill …” he stated.

Jacob also appealed for public support in the matter.