Due to the passage of Hurricane Maria the Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division in collaboration with The International Fund for

Animal Welfare (IFAW) has taken the task of the rehabilitation of parrots found injured after the storm.

These parrots are now being released back into the wild and are foraging on the Zeng Zeng plants (Wild Tamarind).

In this regard the Division asking the general public to be mindful when clearing their property.

If a Red-necked (Jaco) is sighted with a metal band on their leg, please call Stephen Durand, Division of Forestry, Wildlife and National Parks at 767-265-0908, 266-5856 OR 266-5863 and state where and when the parrot was spotted, whether it was flying, on the ground, or in a tree.

As Dominica rebuild, all should keep an eye out for the island endemic parrots. If we all work together we can ensure that our island’s parrots survive and thrive.