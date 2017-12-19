Forestry gives thanks to Cuban chainsaw crewDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at 1:59 PM
A closing ceremony was held for the Cuban Chainsaw Crew on Friday, October 17th, 2017 at the Waitukubuli National Trail office in Pont Casse.
Nineteen Cuban nationals who arrived on the island on October 22nd, 2017 to assist the Utilization Team of the Forestry Division with the clearing of the National and Eco-Tourism Site Trails were awarded certificates of appreciation for their invaluable contribution.
Additionally, the members of the Forestry Utilization Team headed by Mr. Nigel Harve were also recognized for their contribution.
Between the 22nd and 27th October, the teams conducted assessments and groundwork commenced on the 28th.
Works began at the Botanical Gardens and then continued to key sites like the Emerald Pool, the Syndicate Nature Trail, the Cabrits National Park and Segment 5 of the Waitukubuli National Trail.
Works ended on the December 14th and the visiting crew is scheduled to leave island on December 22nd.
The Director of the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division, Mr. Minchinton Burton, said that the Division is grateful for the assistance of the Cuban Government to Dominica’s post-Hurricane Maria recovery activities.
It was particularly meaningful given that weeks prior they suffered devastation at the hands of Hurricane Irma and given the capacity limitations of the Division.
The Cuban Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Mr. Juan Carlos Frometa, also addressing the ceremony having been fortunate to experience Dominica’s lush green forests, he was happy that the Cuban Government was able to lend support to the Forestry Division.
He commended the crew for their enthusiasm and professionalism; appreciating the fact that the devastation dealt by Hurricane Maria was daunting.
We need external help just to cut down trees? Really? Are you trying to tell me that Dominica doesn’t even have enough chainsaws and trucks? Sad indeed.
Thank you, Cuba.
Again this goes back to what i have always been saying. We can put money in all kinds of nonsense and project that never have much impact. Millions given to small so called small businesses with no economic return. Divisions like Public works, Forestry, Agriculture, Solid waste and the like are in dire need of suitable equipment. why do we need a Cuban chainsaw crew? why do we not have enough chainsaws, dumpers or enough garbage trucks. We need to invest in the purchase of a full scale of maintenance equipment. And not for the workers to hold at their home for private use. Strictly for official use only. Hats off to the cubans, i saw you all at work myself. you cleared a road in less than 2 minutes and eased up a severe traffic jam by the grotto while noone not one Dominican wanted to cut the tree laying half way across the road. People who liv But do not worry, Maria not holding me so again. I am investing in my own equipment. I am not leaving that for anyone to come and do for me.
My thoughts also……….I’m having a hard time thinking about the millions of little things government depts. should have but don’t……..Inexcusable…we need a new economic climate resilient government !