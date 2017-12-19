A closing ceremony was held for the Cuban Chainsaw Crew on Friday, October 17th, 2017 at the Waitukubuli National Trail office in Pont Casse.

Nineteen Cuban nationals who arrived on the island on October 22nd, 2017 to assist the Utilization Team of the Forestry Division with the clearing of the National and Eco-Tourism Site Trails were awarded certificates of appreciation for their invaluable contribution.

Additionally, the members of the Forestry Utilization Team headed by Mr. Nigel Harve were also recognized for their contribution.

Between the 22nd and 27th October, the teams conducted assessments and groundwork commenced on the 28th.

Works began at the Botanical Gardens and then continued to key sites like the Emerald Pool, the Syndicate Nature Trail, the Cabrits National Park and Segment 5 of the Waitukubuli National Trail.

Works ended on the December 14th and the visiting crew is scheduled to leave island on December 22nd.

The Director of the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division, Mr. Minchinton Burton, said that the Division is grateful for the assistance of the Cuban Government to Dominica’s post-Hurricane Maria recovery activities.

It was particularly meaningful given that weeks prior they suffered devastation at the hands of Hurricane Irma and given the capacity limitations of the Division.

The Cuban Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Mr. Juan Carlos Frometa, also addressing the ceremony having been fortunate to experience Dominica’s lush green forests, he was happy that the Cuban Government was able to lend support to the Forestry Division.

He commended the crew for their enthusiasm and professionalism; appreciating the fact that the devastation dealt by Hurricane Maria was daunting.