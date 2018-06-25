Dominicans have been praised for their sense of resilience after Hurricane Maria devastated the island on September 18, 2018, by former Barbados Labour Party Government Minister Elizabeth Thompson.

She was the featured speaker at a Labour Women’s Symposium, hosted by the Dominica Labour Party, held at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall on Saturday.

She stated that now is not the time to be complacent.

“And so you are asked now not to be complacent but to accept, first and foremost, and congratulate yourself on what you have done to date, because for those of us who saw the images, who come into Dominica now know that truly we are working with and seeing a people who are strong and tough and resilient and hardworking and God-fearing,” she said.

She continued, “I know that out of it came a time when you walked by faith and not by sight because you did not know what the next day would bring.”

According to Thompson, the country went through a war during Hurricane Maria.

“Many of you are still shocked, trying to come to grips with what happened…,” she stated. “For many of us our image of the hurricane was the Facebook, the WhatsApp messages coming from the people of Dominica showing their stories, sharing with us what was happening on ground, feeling your pain and your powerlessness through those moving images that the technology allowed you to share.”

Meantime, Thompson said women have a role that the Labour Party values.

“It is to tell you that you have a place that this Labour Party values, it is to tell you that you and your children have a future that this Prime Minister values,” she remarked. “Our Women must encompass this society and take it to a new level and work with your Prime Minister to deliver a new Dominica.”