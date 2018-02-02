Former US President Clinton to visit DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, February 2nd, 2018 at 9:08 AM
Former US President, Bill Clinton, will be visiting Dominica next week to view ongoing efforts to rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on the island last September.
He will also visit the US Virgin Islands which was struck by Hurricane Irma. He visited Puerto Rico last November.
“Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Caribbean community are in need, and we must answer that call,” Clinton said. “Together with leaders from government, business, and civil society, we can demonstrate what is possible when we come together and bring our collective will and resources to bear on this crisis. We have a responsibility to act, for the people who are still suffering, and for all the future generations in the region.”
Clinton has also announced that his foundation, the Clinton Foundation, will be launching an Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery at the invitation of the leaders of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, and Dominica. This after meeting with leaders from these countries earlier this week.
At the meeting, Clinton described developments of several new Commitments to Action to be announced at the April meeting, including the rebuilding of schools and homes in Dominica, a statement from the Clinton Foundation said.
A statement from the Clinton Foundation said the Action Network will formally convene for a meeting on April 3rd at the University of Miami.
At that meeting, “stakeholders will continue to work towards Commitments to Action to address the on-going immediate response needs, as well as the long-term recovery in the region.”
“This Action Network builds from the successful Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) model, where leaders from across sectors convene to mobilize resources and implement solutions to addressing pressing global challenges,” the statement said.
It said the Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery will be focusing on five key areas: energy, infrastructure, health, education, and economic development.
“The Commitments to Action will aim to improve disaster response and support the sustainable, inclusive, and resilient rebuilding of the region,” the statement said.
It went on to say that the Action Network will support this work by providing its members with opportunities to:
Identify critical areas of need where they can have the deepest impact;
Coordinate work and avoid duplication of efforts;
Network and build new partnerships; and
Share lessons learned, best practices, and common resources with a larger community.
The statement added, “The Action Network is expected to meet in person on a quarterly basis, with opportunities for members to coordinate across sectors and geographies throughout the year. It builds on the successful CGI Action Network model – for example, the Haiti Action Network, which began 10 years ago when four hurricanes devastated the country and continued through the devastating 2010 earthquake, has led to 130 Commitments to Action in Haiti worth more than $500 million when fully funded and implemented, in areas including health, education, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.”
In November last year, the Prince of Wales visited Dominica.
Oh no! Keep this guy away. His record of helping poor black folks is wicked at best. Don’t forget his actions in Haiti and our banana industry. Don’t forget it was this guy that sold us out for Chiquita banana.
Bill Clinton is a very smart politician that knows how to eat pie and prepare for wet days. He must have said look, Diezani Madueke was a famous petroleum Minister in Nigeria and after a new administration came in power, she was wise enough to get a Dominica Diplomatic Passport and a big job, in the event there was going to be an investigation, she would have safe haven to hide. Then he heard of the former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Denzil Douglas secured a Diplomatic Passport from Dominica after losing the election, so that in the event there was going to be an investigation, he too could have a safe haven. Bill must have realized that he too might need a safe haven because Hilary lost the election and the ongoing investigation could expose somethings. So with word that Skerrit has cheap passport dealers in the middle east, Bill must have said let him get one from his boy Skerrit and who knows, maybe Bill coming for his diplomatic passport and a top job.
Let’s not forget he was the one who killed our banana industry.
He slapped a 100% Tariff on perfume and wine from France!
What is Bill going to do in Dominica at this time especially when there are so many questions regarding the national security of Dominica? I know as President the US is providing him with good security but the state of our police must also be taken into consideration. Also, Bill Clinton doesn’t have a good track record as we know for a fact that since 1997 the Macau friend of Skerrit who is now jailed in the US, was also being questioned in the US for alleged corruption involving Bill Clinton and let’s also remember that when Erika exposed the nakedness of Skerrit in 2015 and blocked him from flying into Dominica on his way from Macau, where he was seen in photo cutting ribbons and signing documents with Ng Lap Seng, Bill Clinton was also present and seen in photo along with the late John Ashe, whose sudden death still raises a lot of questions in the US.
What he coming to do? He was one of the main reasons Hilary did not win the election. Furthermore, let’s not forget he too, like Skerrit was a very good friend of NG Lap Seng, who is now convicted of all counts of corruption and is in jail awaiting sentencing. Is he coming to help Skerrit cover things that may point to the US?
