Former US President, Bill Clinton, will be visiting Dominica next week to view ongoing efforts to rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on the island last September.

He will also visit the US Virgin Islands which was struck by Hurricane Irma. He visited Puerto Rico last November.

“Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Caribbean community are in need, and we must answer that call,” Clinton said. “Together with leaders from government, business, and civil society, we can demonstrate what is possible when we come together and bring our collective will and resources to bear on this crisis. We have a responsibility to act, for the people who are still suffering, and for all the future generations in the region.”

Clinton has also announced that his foundation, the Clinton Foundation, will be launching an Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery at the invitation of the leaders of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, and Dominica. This after meeting with leaders from these countries earlier this week.

At the meeting, Clinton described developments of several new Commitments to Action to be announced at the April meeting, including the rebuilding of schools and homes in Dominica, a statement from the Clinton Foundation said.

A statement from the Clinton Foundation said the Action Network will formally convene for a meeting on April 3rd at the University of Miami.

At that meeting, “stakeholders will continue to work towards Commitments to Action to address the on-going immediate response needs, as well as the long-term recovery in the region.”

“This Action Network builds from the successful Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) model, where leaders from across sectors convene to mobilize resources and implement solutions to addressing pressing global challenges,” the statement said.

It said the Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery will be focusing on five key areas: energy, infrastructure, health, education, and economic development.

“The Commitments to Action will aim to improve disaster response and support the sustainable, inclusive, and resilient rebuilding of the region,” the statement said.

It went on to say that the Action Network will support this work by providing its members with opportunities to:

Identify critical areas of need where they can have the deepest impact;

Coordinate work and avoid duplication of efforts;

Network and build new partnerships; and

Share lessons learned, best practices, and common resources with a larger community.

The statement added, “The Action Network is expected to meet in person on a quarterly basis, with opportunities for members to coordinate across sectors and geographies throughout the year. It builds on the successful CGI Action Network model – for example, the Haiti Action Network, which began 10 years ago when four hurricanes devastated the country and continued through the devastating 2010 earthquake, has led to 130 Commitments to Action in Haiti worth more than $500 million when fully funded and implemented, in areas including health, education, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.”

In November last year, the Prince of Wales visited Dominica.