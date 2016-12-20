Four Cuban engineers for DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 at 10:31 AM
A Technical Cooperation Agreement was signed yesterday (Monday, December 19) between the Governments of Dominica and the Republic of Cuba for the local engagement of four Cuban engineers.
This initiative follows technical assistance to Dominica, in the form of engineers, from the Government of the Republic of Cuba after the devastation of the island by Tropical Storm Erika.
According to Minister for Public Works, Miriam Blanchard, the execution of this agreement will assist the Government of Dominica in the implementation of its Public Sector Investment Programme with particular emphasis on the assessment of vulnerable sites as well as the preparation of civil works in various communities.
“In this case, we are receiving four new engineers, who we expect will complement the staff of the Ministry of Public Works and Ports as we endeavour to implement our Public Sector Investment Program,” she stated. “The engineers we are receiving are coming to us with a wealth of experience in civil works, and they will be assigned to assist the Ministry in the assessment and preparation of designs for numerous road edge failures across the island.”
The four engineers, all from Cuba, are said to have extensive experience in the design of structures and roads, and are expected to commence work in January 2017, for a period of one year.
Meantime, Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa, expressed the Cuban government’s willingness to continue helping Dominica, and stated that the agreement will serve to strengthen relations between the two countries.
“I want to write today the will of the Cuban government to continue supporting, helping, giving solidarity to Dominica…” he said. “It means that the relationship between Dominica and Cuba will continue in the future.”
Dominica and Cuba formally established diplomatic relations in 1996.
While u at it sign an agreement to get new ministers from Cuba including a prime minister castro to replace skerrit cause your Government sucks!
It amazes me of how shock and surprised Dominicans continue to be, when scare-it continues with his habits. Why? do they expect him to behave differently? Wake up people! Out blogs and posts and comments have no effect on the direction in which Dominica is going. I will continue to say, that we have a very WEAK opposition. They haven’t got a clue how to stop this runaway train in de labor party.
Wow. So whats the point of going to study and of the Government sending people to study if in the end our trained workforce will only be overlooked for foreingers. I dont think this is even about Skerrit I think its a Black People Syndrome where we believe everything is better than what we have and what we can do. Every major infrastructural project some foreinger has to do it for us. We just refuse to take the initiative and do any for ourselves as a people. So much unemployed returned graduates. Unbelievable.
Where is ours I say? Year on year you are hearing of record numbers of graduates plus D/cans in the diaspora. I would have thought this needed an outreach to these people.
I really do not understand the mentality of this corrupt Labour arty government. The Public works Department undertook many skilful engineering works in Dominica principally building roads etc. We have had many Dominicans engaged in civil engineering, where are they, what are they doing to have they been ignored again. What is the difference of Cuba`s engineers to that of Dominica`s?
there is nothing wrong partnership, but a slap in the face where our own engineers are able to take the lead with support from outside, be it Cuba or Uk etc., is commendable.
I find this move despicable, poorly planned and not in the spirit of building Dominica’s own technical resource. This government lacks foresight, technical know how, ignores the advice of Dominica`s own technical team. When are we gonna build our own resource base where we are able to welcome technical assistance from outside to just partner with us, but not appear to be that we are subordinates and poorly resourced. Buenos Dias.
Hmmm. That now brings the total number of foreign engineers assisting the ministry of public works to five…! That ALSO brings to light that the salary paid to the current stock of engineers in that ministry has NOT been value for money. Put away the “Lettuce” and “Hair Cream” and pull-up all-you socks….!!! Look slap in all u face…
When Skerrit insults the nation’s intellectuals and professionally trained people as those who trained within Universities of the West Indies (UWI) system, by importing foreigners to undertake engineering projects on the island, may comments as those read on DNO are written.
My contention is simply this; be the time election comes around all of you, runs to the poles to vote Skerrit. Even some of the same professionals who are ignored, and rejected by Skerrit are to go to cast their vote for Skerrit, because even they believe that Skerrit is God gift to Dominica.
I do not feel sorry nor do I empathize them at all, I have no sympathy for people like that. There are Dominicans here in the United States, who are civil engineers, great medical doctors, and all kind of great professions. Skerrit overlook them in favor of Cubans, Venezuelans, and Chines.
However, when he Skerrit needs medical attention, he runs to America, not Cuba, China or Venezuela!
Why?
I always marvel at countries who want to help but their people are not so well off. Now let me give Cuba kudos for their health care system and education for minorities.
…..and repressive dictatorial outdated communist regime. I hate dictators. You have to shut up. have no views……no freedom of speech etc etc…
That we will not tolerate or have in Dominica, even by those who studied their or love Comrade Castro. OMG
Wow!
That’s a strong statement of lack of confidence in the current Chief Technical Officer and the PS of the Ministry of works who was the last CTO!
Also, I am aware of the lack in capacity at the ministry of works.
I know a couple people went to study with no plans to return.
De ones we have get assigned to private non-government projects.
We don’t even have road technicians supervising works on the west coast road. We have fly by night engineers and wannabe engineering companies .
Im not a laborite so I couldn’t possibly be afforded a job in that department.
You can imagine how many Dominicans would automatically be disqualified.
But then again I wonder what these Cubans salary will be!
Couldn’t we find 1 deserving citizen of Waitikubuli?
Skerrit hate Dominicans, he making foreigners build Dominica, while Dominicans pay the debt
The term used was ”local engagement”
Nowhere was it indicated these engineers will be on the Dominican Governments pay roll .
First i think this should be ascertained with the said Minister , then all the public works employees can have their say ; THEIR CHRISTMAS SHOULD BE BRIGHT ..
Total disrespect for our engineers who studied at UWI. I bet the Cuban Govt don’t want an of our intellectuals, just a shame to see we have so much qualified people with no respect from skerrit.
yes! utter folly!
Just fix our roads properly please with proper guttering, sidewalks FOR WALKING (NOT FOR VENDORS AND PARKING), and adequate lighting. In addition proper bus stands suitably situated. Work for the public minister of public works,
Great news. Success to the Minister and her staff and new technical experts from Cuba. I anticipate good things.
Dominica will always have these problems so despite the gratiitude to the Cubans it would be prudent to have some of our own people able to rebuild our infrastructure.
Self sufficiency is a key tool for any developing nation – constantly relying on the outside will stunt any potential growth or ability in our own population. the cubans learned to do it for themselves. Why can’t we?
Cadette, please explain what you mean by “Success”………Really please qualify and quantify. I just don’t get it.
hmmm..will they finally be able to assist with their engineering skills ‘how to fix the Antrim Valley Problem”
2017, 2018, 2019, we will see massive infrastructural development in Dominica. The Layou to Pond Case road. The Pond Case to Delices Road, the Petite Soufriere Road? Will the Delices to Petite Savanne Road be opened so we can have round the island access???? The strategy is on and we are being prepared for the fall while there is no talk and plans to regularize electoral reform and cleaning the list and reregistering of voters. What a scam!!! In our face!!! Can we do anything about it?
What a country, these days Dominica cannot do anything on its own. If it isn’t Cubans, it is Chinese, it is Venezuelans. According to Angelo, one of our chief passport salesman is a Russian, therefore, from 2017 to the next general elections might be the Russian’s turn.
meanwhile young engineers here unemployed and underemployed
Thank you Cuba! Now, my Government of Dominica, what is your “Public Sector Investment Program” without a Government Public Works Department? You will go down in history as the Government who destroyed “Public Works” in Dominica.