Fourteen young entrepreneurs on the island have received a donation of EC$74,000 in equipment and materials, courtesy of Promotion of Regional Opportunities for Produce through Enterprises and Linkages (PROPEL) in partnership with the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT).

The donation was made at a handing over ceremony held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building on Valley Road, Roseau on Thursday.

“I believe 14 young persons were carefully selected based on their level of investment in your enterprises, the lost that you may have suffered Post Hurricane Maria and justification whatever support that we were providing to you would have created an opportunity to elevate your business further,” OECS/ Barbados Coordinator and Agribusiness & Marketing Consultant PROPEL, Dr. Nadia Pacquette- Anselm said while addressing the ceremony.

She continued, “In so doing we were able to mobilize approximately EC$74,000, it may not seem like a huge ballpark figure but we are more than certain that the very small pocket support that each of you young persons will receive today will be instrumental in increasing the productivity of your enterprises.”

According to Pacquette- Anselm the 14 young people who were selected will receive assistance in areas ranging from raw materials, processing materials, stainless steel countertops, industrial blenders, among other pieces of equipment.

She stated that those enterprises have tremendous potentials, “and through the DYBT and we are more than certain that you will elevate in the future.”

She went on to say that those enterprises have tremendous potentials and one of the cross coding themes of the project is the involvement and inclusion of youth.

“We definitely have heard that youth is critical in foreseeing our future and elevating success in terms of whether it is the agricultural sector, whichever sector in Dominica…,” she noted. “Supporting youth in any method that we possibly can to elevate them is critical at the very instrumental stage.”

PROPEL has been implementing this project over the last 4 to 5 years in the Caribbean.

The main objective of the project is to increase the volume of fresh produce reaching high value markets

The PROPEL project is implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) with support from the government of Canada through the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD).

It is also being implemented in 8 beneficiary countries across the Caribbean and they are inclusive of members of the OECS inclusive of Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent & the Grenadines and Dominica.