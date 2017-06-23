Foreign Minister, Francine Baron, has delivered a strong message to the Organization of American States (OAS) saying its integrity must be beyond reproach and its action must be unbiased and consistent with those of international bodies.

Addressing the OAS’ General Assembly in Mexico she also said the relevance of the OAS should be called into question if the organization is not meeting the needs of member states, especially vulnerable ones.

According to Baron, the action of the OAS must be based on a principle of non-interference and respect for the sovereignty of member states.

“The action of the OAS, however, should uphold the principle of non-interference and respect for the sovereignty of nations at all times. At all times dialogue must be encouraged. All parties to conflict and perceived conflicts must be encouraged to resolve issues through dialogue.”

Although she did not mention it, Baron could be hinting to a very public row between Venezuela and the OAS. Secretary-General of the OAS, Luis Almagro has branded Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro a ‘dictator’ for stifling the Venezuelan opposition, which the South American country has not taken lightly (Venezuela is in the process of withdrawing from the OAS).

Prime Minister Roosevelt said Almagro should be fired and the OAS has lost its way. “The OAS should not allow any secretary-general to bypass his/her functions and assume a disrespectful position against a sovereign country,” he said, according to media house teleSUR.

In her speech to the OAS assembly, Baron said if the organization has to play the important role of resolving issues, it has to be based on integrity.

“However for the OAS to play such an important role the integrity of the institution should be beyond reproach, the action of the organization should, therefore, be unbiased and consistent with the behavior of international public servants and representatives of multinational organizations.”

She said Dominica recognizes the role the OAS plays in resolving internal conflicts in member states but “that question, however, hould not be limited to an evaluation on the ability of the OAS to solve these issues.”

“The relevance of the OAS should also be called to question if it is not meeting the needs of its member states especially the vulnerable,” Baron stated. “The silence of the OAS on issues of climate change is deafening.”

She pointed out that one must question the relevance of the OAS “in creating a platform to assist member states in achieving their sustainable development goals.”

“The OAS should use its unique role as a hemispheric organization to leverage its position to forge genuine and durable partnerships between and among states,” she said. “These partnerships could serve as tools to share best practices to enhance competitiveness in businesses as well as pooling resources for research and development in agriculture, fisheries and to build resilience to climate change.”

She added, “our efforts to make the OAS relevant to member states, the focus of the organization should be all encompassing. We should vigorously pursue the ideal of the Inter American Democratic Charter to safeguard the gains we have made in strengthening peace and security in our hemisphere.”

Baron noted that the rule of law and democratic norms and values are critical to the peace and prosperity of the people of OAS member states.