Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South constituency, Joshua Francis, has sought to discourage politicians from using the devastating fire which recently occurred in Silver Lake as a means of scoring political points.

The fire, which swept through a section of the village on Monday night, claimed two eight-room apartment buildings, which were occupied by sixteen families.

Speaking on Q95 FM’s Matt in the Morning on Wednesday, Francis emphasized that the welfare of the people must be put above all else.

“In situations like that, I would hope that we do not take the opportunity to score political points, but politics is what it is…” he said. “I want to urge all political players and activists not to take a situation like that to score political points, but to put the interest and the welfare of the people at paramount importance.”

Meanwhile, the Roseau South MP accused the Labour Party Government of continually neglecting the views and responsibilities of the United Workers’ Party.

Francis claimed that despite several attempts to contact the Prime Minister, he had been excluded from the government’s efforts to assist the victims of the fire.

“I would have expected the Honourable Prime Minister to consult with me or engage me as part of the process of assisting the people of the Silver Lake community. But, we have seen a divisive political movement on the island where the leadership of the government of Dominica fails to consider the views and responsibilities given to the Opposition members,” he divulged. “As the Parliamentary representative, I have the Constitutional right to represent the people of the constituency, and I think it would be appropriate had the Prime Minister spoken with me.”

In a recent statement, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said that the families which were affected by the blaze will be provided with clothing, food stuff, all necessary supplies, and $1,000.

Francis stated that the government, thus far, has fulfilled its promise to the fire victims who are currently being housed at the Bath Estate Resource Centre and Roseau Primary School, and are being provided with food and clothing.

“With togetherness and optimism, I can only hope that things will get better… In the immediate scenario, it would appear that the fire victims are, in fact, getting assistance,” he conceded.

He promised to continue monitoring and scrutinizing the situation on behalf of the victims, to “ensure that their lives return to normalcy and that they go through a healing process, they will be comforted, and things will be better.”