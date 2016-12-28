Francis urges politicians not to use Silver Lake fire for political pointsDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 11:15 AM
Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South constituency, Joshua Francis, has sought to discourage politicians from using the devastating fire which recently occurred in Silver Lake as a means of scoring political points.
The fire, which swept through a section of the village on Monday night, claimed two eight-room apartment buildings, which were occupied by sixteen families.
Speaking on Q95 FM’s Matt in the Morning on Wednesday, Francis emphasized that the welfare of the people must be put above all else.
“In situations like that, I would hope that we do not take the opportunity to score political points, but politics is what it is…” he said. “I want to urge all political players and activists not to take a situation like that to score political points, but to put the interest and the welfare of the people at paramount importance.”
Meanwhile, the Roseau South MP accused the Labour Party Government of continually neglecting the views and responsibilities of the United Workers’ Party.
Francis claimed that despite several attempts to contact the Prime Minister, he had been excluded from the government’s efforts to assist the victims of the fire.
“I would have expected the Honourable Prime Minister to consult with me or engage me as part of the process of assisting the people of the Silver Lake community. But, we have seen a divisive political movement on the island where the leadership of the government of Dominica fails to consider the views and responsibilities given to the Opposition members,” he divulged. “As the Parliamentary representative, I have the Constitutional right to represent the people of the constituency, and I think it would be appropriate had the Prime Minister spoken with me.”
In a recent statement, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said that the families which were affected by the blaze will be provided with clothing, food stuff, all necessary supplies, and $1,000.
Francis stated that the government, thus far, has fulfilled its promise to the fire victims who are currently being housed at the Bath Estate Resource Centre and Roseau Primary School, and are being provided with food and clothing.
“With togetherness and optimism, I can only hope that things will get better… In the immediate scenario, it would appear that the fire victims are, in fact, getting assistance,” he conceded.
He promised to continue monitoring and scrutinizing the situation on behalf of the victims, to “ensure that their lives return to normalcy and that they go through a healing process, they will be comforted, and things will be better.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
The Pm has moved quickly to help the victims. We should applaud that.
We have never in the history of Dominica seen a government which shows
such compassion on the needy
Rubbish.
He moved quickly to score political points.
He wants to buy those constituents. He loves Dominicans to depend on him instead of giving them the opportunity to be ndependent.
That’s the DLP mentality unfortunately, trying to gain political points at any cost. Bunch of Desperados running this nation to the ground
Joshua, you are making it political. You are allowing the people who chastised you to use you for political gain. The PM is a wonderful, caring man, he will take care of the people. To the people of Silver Lake, hold strong!
There is an “i” missing in that name!
The parliamentary representative for the area is correct.. There should be appropriate consultation to move forward to help these people.. This tendency not to consult is rather immature and NOT in the public interest.
Mr Francis, enough exhibiting the Mr Nice Guy when you deal with the PM and his Cabinet members. The PM’s dismissal of you over matters concerning your constitutional right, as the MP for Roseau South was troublingly distasteful and his antics continues to bother me. He will never recognise you in whatever relief effort he extends to the people of Silver Lake, so I’m urging you – with the help of Q95 FM Radio and both UWP & Labour supporters plus the Diaspora put your own relief plan in place to help members of your constituency.
I stand ready to make a substsncial donation towards the appeal/relief process.
Hello and good afternoon my people. First I want express my sympathy for the families that lost their possessions and apartments. I saw when the apartments were being build and I felt that the Government shouldn’t build apartments rather they should build single family three bedroom homes. We know that some families have troublesome children which could lead to such incidents but if they are in a single family detached home then they can only destroy their home. We have enough empty land where we don’t have to build such buildings so please rethink our plans of rebuilding for the families.
Sikiri sit down and be quiet. The people of Silver Lake were in an emergency situation needing urgent help and attention and you here belly aching because the PM didnt waste time to sit with you hold your hand and sing Kumbaya??? Go deal with your case…then spin back when and if acquitted
Guy, right now you are irrelevant, you stand alone, you had you opportunity, and you screwed it up, who in their right mind will trust you?
Then again only in Dominica, if you have to give free you might get some people who like freeness on your side!
Agreed!
Politics is a waste of time process, that only causes separation among the foolish.
… P.S. I only agree with the title…
Thought he said to not use it for political reasons….. then in the same breath he chastises the Labour Party
Its no chastising…it is disciplining Skerrit and his Labour government. They need to be disciplined.
Do t prey on the poor and vulnerable.
But it seems you are doing just that
the pm is a fast moving man don’t have time to waste. the cash is at hand.
That is exactly what they are doing. Tired use Dominicans and Dominicans like to be used
Well this situation can be handled by the government. If it was like Erica, where it is a huge problem the government would have reached out to you all which he did.
Skerrit had the DLP candidate for Roseau South with him at the site of the fire instead of the duly elected representative. There is no greater politically partisan animal in Dominica than Roosevelt Skerrit
That is how skerrit is a one man show down
But GOD is GOOD
Consult with you for what? You playing politics as usual. You were missing for several months, you were a no show in Parliament, the issues of your constituents were neglected as you gave your personal affairs priority over the affairs of the constituency. So just shut up and crawl back in the hole in which u were hiding for the past several months..