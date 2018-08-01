Garbage at Pottersville clearedDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at 3:31 PM
A pile of garbage in Pottersville, which residents claimed was uncollected for months, has been cleared.
Residents had expressed frustration over what they said was an eyesore for a long time.
DNO can confirm that the garbage was cleared after the matter was reported on Tuesday.
Collection Manager at the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Shamara Daisy, had warned that the area has not a garbage collection site for years and residents should refrain from dumping their trash there.
She advised members of the public to be more mindful of garbage collection sites to avoid pollution in their communities.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.