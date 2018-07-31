Residents of Pottersville have expressed frustration at the accumulation of garbage and debris in their community, especially where the Berean Church once stood.

Residents said the massive pile-up, which contains large appliances as well as discarded building materials, has been an eyesore for months.

A resident told Dominica News Online that the matter was reported to the Roseau City Council but the council said it should be referred to Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC).

It was then reported to the DSWMC but no action has yet been taken, according to the resident.

When contacted, Collection Manager at DSWMC, Shamara Daisy, stated that she was only recently informed of the situation and insisted that the corporation is working towards clearing the mass.

However, Daisy pointed out that the site is not a point for collecting garbage and thus would not routinely be scanned.

“That area is not a collection point, so the truck will not be going in that area; so it’s only when somebody called and said that that was happening, that is how we found out,” she stated.

She advised that members of the public must be more mindful of garbage collection sites, to avoid further pollution in their communities.

“They should not be dumping in that area because it hasn’t been a collection point for years now,” Daisy said.