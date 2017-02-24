Garford Joseph out as judge at Calypso finalsDominica News Online - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 10:24 AM
Garford Joseph, who was on the panel of judges for Calypso finals, has recused himself from the position.
Joseph voluntarily stepped down after controversy erupted over statements he allegedly made on social media.
An executive member of the Dominica Calypso Association confirmed to Dominica News Online that Joseph has recused himself from judging the show.
The member said the DCA had a discussion on the matter, Joseph was contacted and he said in the interest of Calypso, he was stepping down.
Joseph also confirmed on his Facebook page that he is stepping down.
“Calypso is bigger than all of us and it has its own controversy,” he wrote, adding he didn’t want to bring the DCA into disrepute.
“I have therefore decided to recluse (sic) myself from the judging panel for the finals in the name of calypso. May the best man or woman win at the finals..Have a peaceful carnival all. One love,” he added.
Meanwhile, Joseph has denied making any statement of the nature that is being discussed. He is calling on anyone who has the alleged social media statement to bring it out.
The controversy started when reigning Calypso Monarch “Dice” said he would not compete in the show if Joseph remained on the judging panel.
He told the Hot Seat on Q95 on Friday morning he shared his view with other calypsonians and if someone “did something like that,” that person should be automatically disqualified from being a judge at the show.
The panel of judges was announced at Calypso House earlier this week.
The panel, including reserves, now comprises Patrick Pemberton, Celia Maxwell, Trudy Christian, Reginal Lafleur, Michael Augustine, Evelina Baptiste, Marlon Marie, Fr. Eustace Thomas, Ronald Smith and Nadine Riviere.
The finals, the biggest show of the Calypso season, will be held at the Eddie Andre Carnival Season on Saturday night.
16 Comments
I think people are very bias. Earlier in the season there was a controversy with Gafford and the calypsonians competing spoke up and he was not allowed to judge. This is not a Dice issue, it is an ethical issue that can impact many of the calypsonians.
Kudos to the bigger man in this situation. Calypso is and will always be bigger than one man. What really is shameful, is the fact that certain politicians and senators wanting to make everything about politics. For the one who made the statement that he will not attend the show if Joseph was judging, Sir with all due respect you will not be missed and remember calypso is bigger than any one man.
Well dat ah stale news, that is how you Dominicans are stupid and narrow minded and will stag behind like tallon.This is because you all want to be big.
That should not make news.. Soca Monarch in TnT tonight ,lets do a pay per view house party.
Despite all this controversies – DOMINICA still remains the best place in the Caribbean to live, work and do business. Nothing beats Nature, freedom, happy people and a crime rate that is extremely low.
Dominica is the best place to do business? Tell that to all the businesses that are struggling to turn a profit.
Hi Ricky
I think you should post your comment on every page on this site. I commend you for saying that about Dominica!! It is a true statement…instead of criticizing you are making a positive contribution.
Thank you Ricky am with you 1000000000%
Can somebody explain to us who is Celia Maxwell and how she became a judge?
This goes to show that the wrong people are in the calypso finals.
Good job Mr Joseph I know u better than that..Dice is a little boy..
But but but what I hearing there … chupes what Dice thinking nuh ah he would not compete if Garthford on the pane. Thats BS with his recycle melody,,, “flowers” is straight from “Teacher I’m standing for you”
What he wants is those Judges that gave him full marks (100%) of the allotted points despite singing as the 1st contestant a few years back so as it stands not even Jesus Christ that would come as the 2nd or 3rd contestant and beat him in the mindset of some of those judges who comes to the show “pre-judged” and not on the night.
my exact point too
Bob has been recycling melodies an has never won a crown. It is all about delivery on the night of the show with BOTH songs.
know this dude for a long time, and is wondering where is calypso going. where he get knowledge of music
Hurricane was so prophetic when he penned this one years ago:
Who will judge at this year’s calypso show
Last year they say I curse Skerro
Everything for we is a controversy.