Garford Joseph, who was on the panel of judges for Calypso finals, has recused himself from the position.

Joseph voluntarily stepped down after controversy erupted over statements he allegedly made on social media.

An executive member of the Dominica Calypso Association confirmed to Dominica News Online that Joseph has recused himself from judging the show.

The member said the DCA had a discussion on the matter, Joseph was contacted and he said in the interest of Calypso, he was stepping down.

Joseph also confirmed on his Facebook page that he is stepping down.

“Calypso is bigger than all of us and it has its own controversy,” he wrote, adding he didn’t want to bring the DCA into disrepute.

“I have therefore decided to recluse (sic) myself from the judging panel for the finals in the name of calypso. May the best man or woman win at the finals..Have a peaceful carnival all. One love,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joseph has denied making any statement of the nature that is being discussed. He is calling on anyone who has the alleged social media statement to bring it out.

The controversy started when reigning Calypso Monarch “Dice” said he would not compete in the show if Joseph remained on the judging panel.

He told the Hot Seat on Q95 on Friday morning he shared his view with other calypsonians and if someone “did something like that,” that person should be automatically disqualified from being a judge at the show.

The panel of judges was announced at Calypso House earlier this week.

The panel, including reserves, now comprises Patrick Pemberton, Celia Maxwell, Trudy Christian, Reginal Lafleur, Michael Augustine, Evelina Baptiste, Marlon Marie, Fr. Eustace Thomas, Ronald Smith and Nadine Riviere.

The finals, the biggest show of the Calypso season, will be held at the Eddie Andre Carnival Season on Saturday night.