Members of the non-profit organization Give More HUGS (Help Unite Giving Souls) will travel to Dominica from March 21-26 for a service trip to support school and community partners in the Kalinago Territory.

The nonprofit’s mission began on the island of Dominica while founder and Executive Director, Chris McGilvery, and wife and Ross University School of Medicine Alumni, Dr. Taryn McGilvery, lived and experienced the beauty and culture of the island.

“The people are kind and generous, and we became close to many families and school administrators. I realized that there are children who need access to basic school supplies and books, which led me to start a nonprofit to help children in Dominica. Dominica gave us so much and we are just grateful for the opportunities that came from this strong, beautiful and resilient Nature Island,” explained Chris.

Since the island was hit by Hurricane Maria, the Give More HUGS organization has planned to help support their community and school partners.

“The island was home to several thousand Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) students, faculty, staff, and families, and we couldn’t just stand and watch the devastation from afar. We knew that we had to give back to Dominica, and we hope that we can continue to support schools through the coming years. Our RUSM community came together to help raise funds which has enabled

us to ship 17 pallets of supplies to the island since October 2017,” stated Chris McGilvery.

Give More HUGS plans to support the schools in the Kalinago Territory and community partners to provide the much-needed supplies. Ross University School of Medicine Spouses Organization members Ann Aro and Chelsea Webster helped coordinate a volunteer weekend in Houston to ship eight pallets of supplies for Salybia Primary, Sineku Primary, Atkinson Primary and Dublanc Primary Schools.

“Our relief efforts are really part of a larger team. This would not be possible without the support and assistance from so many,

including people who have never had the pleasure of visiting Dominica. My time living on island was life-changing and I am honored to be part of a team who wants Dominica to know we love you,” said Chelsea Webster.

They also created 200 community bags to give to families in the northern region of the island. The bags include solar lamps, rice/beans, laundry detergent, first aid kits, and snacks to give back to families in Dominica.

“The people of Dominica and their beautiful island will always hold a piece of my heart. My family and I feel honored to be able to help the island that forever changed our lives,” expressed Ann Aro.

The GMH mission continues to be spread throughout Dominica, and the

team invites high school and college students to apply to be a HUGS Ambassador to help continue the mission of helping schools in Dominica.

Visit http://www.givemorehugs.org/hugs-ambassador to apply today. Deadline to apply is May 31, 2018.

Give More HUGS’ team dreams that each student is granted the opportunity to obtain and actively participate in a quality education. They are planning a set of service trips for the upcoming years to ensure students in Dominica have the supplies and support necessary to achieve their goals and dreams.