Kirston Joseph of Goodwill said he feels ‘brand new’ after winning $120,500 in the Dominica National Lotteries Super Six jackpot.

The 28-year-oldAuto Body technician is the second super six winner for 2017.

Just last month Gavin Laville, 37, from the community of Castle Bruce won four hundred and thirty thousand dollars, the largest payout in the super six game since its inception.

“I feel brand new again…I feel I can do what I need to do now for my family, and my kids, and my mother,” Joseph said.

He also urged lotto players to continue playing the games at the Dominica Lotteries Commission.

Meantime Sales and Marketing Manager at Dominica National Lotteries Ken George said the company has paid off over 1 million dollars to winners for the first quarter of 2017.

“Well, I must make mention that for the first quarter of 2017 that we at the National Lottery have paid over 1 million dollars to winners…So that again indicates how well that the National Lottery is supporting the economy, supporting the sports, and we are urging the public to support our product,” Ken stated.

The super six jackpot was $230,000 at the day of purchase however the winning was shared between both Dominica and St Lucia.

The winning ticket was purchased at S-Mart in Goodwill.