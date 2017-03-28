Gov’t considering initiative for Martinique market Drigo saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 11:52 AM
Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, has stated that the government is looking at “another initiative” where agricultural products from Dominica are sold at supermarkets in Martinique.
Speaking at a town hall meeting recently, Drigo said that the government has been working with the “top supermarkets” in the neighbouring French island and they have made requests for produce from Dominica.
He noted that DEXIA will be in charge of the initiative and local farmers will again have to enter into a contract to supply this demand.
“We will be asking you, farmers, to go into a contract again to produce for the Martinique markets and I am very happy that the government was able to make over half a million dollars available for on-lending to our boat owners so that they could retrofit their boats to make the boats ready for entering into the Martinique ports, which is the European ports,” he said.
Drigo added that this is preparation is necessary so as to meet the criteria required.
He stressed that there is a need to get the products out there.
“The market is demanding Dominica’s agricultural produce, but we must meet the standard for getting this produce to the market,” he remarked.
There has been some controversy recently after the United Workers Party (UWP) made some shipments of agricultural produce to the market in Martinique, claiming they were keeping their promise to revitalize the agricultural sector in Dominica.
Housing and Water Resources Management Minister, Reginald Austrie, criticized the initiative saying “there has always been a market” in Martinique.
“The point is there has always been a market, so Thomson Fontaine now cannot take any credit for selling, huckstering agricultural produce to Martinique,” he said.
21 Comments
Where is the boat DLP has been promising every election? This is DLP last days you all fool me enough .
Thompson Fountaine already have Martinique , can DLP please et another country to sell their stuff? This is so lame on their part.
Go ahead Drigo sell your soul, and sell Dominica to the highest bidder every politicians are doing it welcome to the club, fill your pocket l no conscience the Lord will punish all of you , and by the way don’t forget to go to church this Sunday I will see you on your way to hell [ I will drop you a bag of ice courtesy of sukie . don’t forget our national dish is no long the frog , soon you will be selling the siesaru parrots to ?.
Is there gonna be check and balance of those products? like exporting all of our crabs, sewicks crabs depleting our resource to those other Island who has depleted there own crabs and other stuff , we are selling our soul now, soon we wont have nothing for our self , so go on people sell your soul, , you don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.
I have checked my area over and over again and I cannot find 1 pound of Red Fish that was exported from Dominica to buy. Tell me who the wholesaler and distributor is so I can get fresh fish to buy.
lame duck please shut up
Garcon you come back again with the same foolish talk. Every few weeks it seems, Skerrit release you from bondage and you start with your foolishness. Now and only now you considering initiatives to export produce to Martinique.
While you at it, I would like a report on our fish exports to overseas countries for 2017. Last year you said that, we exported 1 million pounds of fish. If export totals remain unchanged, we should have exported approximately 24,999 pounds of fish for the first 3 months in 2017. Then again, I will await your report of export totals at the end of the year.
Make that 249,999 pounds. The figures matter not, because you are a bold face liar.
Drigo, why don’t you work with Dr. Fontaine? Our farmers are not selling politics, they want to sell their produce for dry cash. Doesn’t matter what color they vote. Please, take your P.M. by his words and unite with those that are already in that business. I don’t really see a place for Dexia in that. That only adds costs and delays and bureaucracy. Dexia can only bring us poor quality sugar and lousy flour. Importers and wholesalers can do that job better and have real competition. They have these centralized services in communist countries and it does not work there either.
@megso:
Not only that. If there was always a market there why hasn’t it been tapped before?
According to my dearly departed Mom (RIP) “Mais oui, Mary”
I think this government is like a rudderless ship. sailing but with no direction, just sailing here, there and everywhere.
drigo like a big over grown fowl
BUT JUST NOW….. so allu knew of these markets and 15 years Skerrit and allu dotish minister running things in a country and now allu TRYING to use these markets, keep crying “market always there”
…. this is an embarrassment to allu eh… market always there and it take 15 years to start working on making these markets a lucrative source to the struggling farmers in DA…. ALL MOFOs TO WICKED BOY…15 years to help the poor farmers YET THE MARKET ALWAYS DERE!
Drigo, shut up, and stop talking nonsense making a ram goat out of yourself. Let me teach you something about the word or term “initiative” defined as introduction to something. That definition is the simplest term in which it is defined.
In other terms it means something such as a procedure enabling a specific number of something, or even one’s own discretion. You and your regime is not initiating anything, because Dominicans has been taking agricultural produce to Martinique and Guadeloupe long before you and Skerrit was born.
That been going long before I was even born, although I am almost a hundred years old! You are ashamed of what Thomson and the UWP are able to accomplish, hence you are trying to discredit him. You of all persons with no credibility.
You are a notorious liar who claim you shipped a million (1,000,000) pounds of fish to America, Canada, England Antigua, St. Kitts, and St. Martin!
However, no one in Dominica knows about your shipments of fish, and…
Private people wi, that took it upon themselves to do their private shipment to make their little money. but he want to act like is his ministry, Ministry of agriculture and fisheries that doing big things.
“The point is there has always been a market, so Thomson Fontaine now cannot take any credit for selling, huckstering agricultural produce to Martinique,” he said.They never said they created the market. They want to revitalize re-energize it. Little girls fighting for bragging rights. Grow some balls and forget the praise. Just move on to the next important thing. Those who benefited will sing your praise for you.
Laughable. I tell you this man is truely a joke. they gave thompson and the rest such a hard time for the little produce they manage to get into Martinique. Now, they want to follow suit. I mean at the end of the day people, YOU ARE WORKING FOR DOMINICA AND DOMINICANS (RED BLUE GREEN YELLOW). These people like the attention and the fame. Who did this and who did that, do they can come and ask for votes. Plitics is really politricks.
what a pack of fools! you now going to “CONSIDER INITIATIVES” really Drigo? Meanwhile Thompson will be shipping and supplying to the Martinique market. Can you feel , see and experience the difference?
boy mister doh tired lie who does tell him to say them things there na where the fish they sending to the usa where the labatoir where the all them things garcon stop that
Lol. Donkey Derby. Jack and his ass in competition. DNO ass is in the Bible and I ain’t put nobody initials, but just like Roseau market exist since kingdom come and is being now ran by the Hatian government out of the Hatian embassy in castle Bruce and Portsmouth so to does Martinique have a market. Alas the market has been there since before mt. Pele erupted burying the town of St. Pierre.
Let us know when the donkey Derby over and if Jack ass win.
I thank u.
Yes do that, and while you at it liaise with Thomson Fontaine!!
So if there was always a market there, why are they making such a big deal of this initiative?