Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, has stated that the government is looking at “another initiative” where agricultural products from Dominica are sold at supermarkets in Martinique.

Speaking at a town hall meeting recently, Drigo said that the government has been working with the “top supermarkets” in the neighbouring French island and they have made requests for produce from Dominica.

He noted that DEXIA will be in charge of the initiative and local farmers will again have to enter into a contract to supply this demand.

“We will be asking you, farmers, to go into a contract again to produce for the Martinique markets and I am very happy that the government was able to make over half a million dollars available for on-lending to our boat owners so that they could retrofit their boats to make the boats ready for entering into the Martinique ports, which is the European ports,” he said.

Drigo added that this is preparation is necessary so as to meet the criteria required.

He stressed that there is a need to get the products out there.

“The market is demanding Dominica’s agricultural produce, but we must meet the standard for getting this produce to the market,” he remarked.

There has been some controversy recently after the United Workers Party (UWP) made some shipments of agricultural produce to the market in Martinique, claiming they were keeping their promise to revitalize the agricultural sector in Dominica.

Housing and Water Resources Management Minister, Reginald Austrie, criticized the initiative saying “there has always been a market” in Martinique.

“The point is there has always been a market, so Thomson Fontaine now cannot take any credit for selling, huckstering agricultural produce to Martinique,” he said.