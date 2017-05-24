Gov’t employs coordinator and project officer for rehabilitation worksDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 8:43 AM
Minister for Constituency Empowerment Justina Charles has revealed that the Government of Dominica is investing in excess of $50,000 to engage a Coordinator and four Project Officers who will supervise ongoing rehabilitation works across the island.
“To do all of those work we recognize we do not want to just put the money out there we need to ensure that the work is properly supervised,” Charles said during the debate Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure for the year 2016/2017 in Parliament on Tuesday.
The Minister said that the funds were appropriated for in the Estimates which was brought before Parliament by Finance Minister Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday.
“And so we see in the appropriation an amount of fifty-four thousand one hundred and twenty five dollars was appropriated to engage a Coordinator and four Project Officers who will go around the island to supervise the work and to give reports on a regular basis to the Ministry to make sure that every cent and everything can be accounted for and the work is properly done,” Charles stated.
She mentioned that these contracted individuals are not only supervising road rehabilitation works, but every single project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Constituency Empowerment.
“And I really want to commend the supervisors because they are out there and they are going beyond the call of duty not just to do roads but they are engaged in all Constituency Projects because within the Ministry of Constituency Empowerment we also administer funds for other projects not just roads,” Charles said.
She said further that the Coordinator and the Project Officers go out of their way to ensure that they supervise all of the spending that is happening within the Constituencies.
5 Comments
So….what happened to our qualified engineers and project coorinator who are already employed by the Government? Jobs for the boys? Here’s a project to coordinate Justina; coordinate the pick up of garbage and the proper disposal of such island wide. Why must my garbage sit outside my house for 2 weeks? why must other people not have their garbage collected and disposed off at all? let one of your new cooordinators hired by the dlp focus on this project.
In 2015… 10 of the most experienced road works supervisors employed at the public works corporation was sent home because the government said it did nt hav work for them … up to now 2 yrs later these men and women who gave yrs for dedicated service to dominica have yet to receive their their redundancy or any money’s owed to dem …
Yet all this is going on ….
All you just appointing people for appointing sake, so what happen to the Local Government Officer, John Fontaine and his District Development Officers. Why is this department not loud in making noise for being so damn disrespectful to them as professionals who cover all the districts in Dominica with an assistant. With system in place this clown Labour government have Dominicans laughing at them for being immature, stupid and lead by an inept Skerrit using madam Nurse Charles to do their dirty working as if something is happening.
This corrupt government is vicious, performs stupid, ignorant in the business of running Dominica. Civil servants, Heads of Department etc., please open up, talk, walk Out and kick Skerrit out. Skerrit Must Go, his government is corrupt.
Coordinator and 4 projects officers ? supervising road works island wide ? 50 grand ?
is that a month ? definitely not p a. 50 you say wee?
Justina, pls. tell your P.M. to spend money on collecting garbage. It is weeks now we don’t see them coming to pick up the garbage. That is basic Justina, not all these fancy projects and jobs . Get Solid Waste some decent trucks. The island is turning in to one big rubbish tip. Please, get the place cleaned up before you do anything else.