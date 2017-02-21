Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that since 2016 the government has engaged in the services of a “well-qualified consultant” to independently review diplomatic appointments.

He spoke last week in light of allegations concerning the processes and issuance of diplomatic passports and positions.

Skerrit said that the consultant will review and make recommendations to the government relative to gaps or inconsistencies in terms of appointing diplomats or other consular persons to ensure that a better policy and system is implemented.

“We engage the consultant to provide this independent assessment in order for us to have a more transparent process, a more open process, a clearer process, so anyone who wants to see how we arrive at the appointments of these people can have a copy of this policy which will be made public, which will be on the government website,” he said.

He said that the entire Dominican population of 71,000, both in Dominica and overseas, will be able to have access to such a copy of the policy.

“The 70,000 of our citizens who reside in Dominica and those who reside overseas would have access the copy and be able to determine, in the future going forward, whether the government has breached any of the provisions of that policy,” Skerrit stated.

Skerrit hopes that very soon he will be in a position to make some important announcements on the process of diplomatic appointments.

“The work is nearing completion, the other countries that have systems in place, the other countries who do not have systems in place, and we are starting to see also to what extent we can adapt or adopt some more of the policy frameworks, the policy positions of the government,” he remarked.

The government has refused to make public the amount of diplomatic appointment it has made.

In recent time people who were appointed Dominican diplomats have found themselves on the wrong side of the law including Chinese billionaire, Ng Lap Seng; Iranian, Alireza Zibahalat Monfared and former Nigerian minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.